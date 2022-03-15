The South Heartland District Health Department has dropped a longstanding COVID-19 Health Advisory for the district because of continued improvement in community transmission metrics.
In a news release Tuesday, the health department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, announced the advisory no longer is warranted.
The advisory had been in place in some form for several months. It was downgraded from a COVID-19 Health Alert on Feb. 15 as metrics improved following a post-holiday surge related to the omicron variant of the virus.
The advisory, and even the alert, were informational in nature and never were the basis for any public health restrictions in the district.
“As an awareness tool, the Health Advisory was to be in effect until community transmission was reduced to less than ‘high’ which meant less than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and below 10% positivity (percent positive tests), with both metrics sustained at those levels for at least 14 days,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in her regular Tuesday evening dispatch updating local COVID-19 conditions.
As of Tuesday, the district had maintained an overall “moderate to substantial” community transmission level for 14 days in a row.
“There is still some variation from county to county, with some of our counties marking above those thresholds in the last 14 days,” Bever said. “However, for the district as a whole, we have remained below the ‘high’ threshold for case rate for the past 14 days and below the ‘high’ threshold for community positivity for the past two weeks. In our individual counties, the risk of community transmission currently ranges from low to high, based on the SHDHD case rate and positivity metrics, and is low to medium based on the CDC’s Community Levels.”
Just 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases were logged for the week ending March 12 — a 7% decrease over the previous week’s modest total of 14 cases. Eight additional confirmed cases had been recorded for the current week through Tuesday.
The running total number of cases confirmed among district residents since March 2020 is 10,217. This total accounts for data quality review corrections applied on March 11.
On Tuesday, the rolling seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 people stood at 28.8. “Moderate” community transmission is 10.00-49.99 cases per 100K in seven days. “Low” community transmission is fewer than 10 cases per 100K in the past 7 days.
The community test positivity rate, or “positivity,” increased to 9.7% for the week ending March 12. Community positivity doesn’t factor in residents and employees of long-term care facilities, who are subject to frequent surveillance testing. This rate indicates “substantial” community transmission. “Low” transmission is below 5% community positivity.
Surveillance testing in long-term care facilities showed a decrease in positivity to 0.6% compared to 0.8% the prior week. In the past two weeks, only one long-term care facility reported residents or staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Testing decreased by 1%, with 287 tests logged last week compared to 290 the previous week. This statistic doesn’t include at-home testing, which is now readily available.
As of Tuesday, none of the health district’s three hospitals had any in-patients being treated for COVID-19, and 45.5% of staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients.
As of March 10, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 Community Levels tool showed Adams, Clay, and Webster counties at “low” and Nuckolls County at “medium” community transmission levels.
COVID-19 vaccination: 48.6% of residents are fully vaccinated; 29% have received boosters.
Bever encouraged residents to continue to monitor their health and get tested if they experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Timing of treatment is critical, especially for individuals at higher risk of complications from the disease, she said.
“People who are at higher risk should not wait to see how their illness progresses,” Bever said. “Everyone, especially people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19, and those who care for or work with those who are high risk, should keep some at-home COVID-19 test kits on hand or seek testing early. If you have even mild symptoms, get tested.”
Free eMed at-home COVID-19 test kits now are available for pick up at locations in every South Heartland county.
“Test kits are available for the general public at various locations in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties,” Bever said. “Test kits were also distributed to schools, child care centers and other congregate settings for their use. We encourage everyone to have a couple of at-home test kits on hand ‘just in case’ you have symptoms, so you can test quickly and easily.”
Bever said South Heartland’s recommendations for individual action are based on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels guidance. They include the following:
- If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Being fully vaccinated and getting a vaccine booster shot are critical for the highest protection again severe illness.
- Get tested if you have symptoms. Go to southheartlandhealth.org to find COVID-19 testing locations and where to pick up free at-home tests.
- People may choose to mask at any time to protect themselves and others. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
South Heartland recommends COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 years and older. Residents may contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing. For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the health department’s website.
