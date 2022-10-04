Although local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are continuing to improve, Tuesday’s weekly update from the South Heartland District Health Department included the bad news that the deaths of four additional district residents have been linked to the virus.
The four additional deaths were confirmed as being linked to COVID-19 on official death certificates from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Two of the deaths occurred within the past two months, and the other two occurred previously to that.
Since spring 2020, COVID-19 has been confirmed as the cause of death for 155 South Heartland residents.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department does not count or report deaths as being tied to COVID-19 unless or until the state death certificates confirming that information are received.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, issues a news release each Tuesday evening updating the district’s COVID-19 status.
Bever said local COVID-19 statistics are continuing to improve. The agency noted a moderate level of 49 new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days; only one long-term care facility with staff or residents testing positive; only one hospital in-patient being treated for COVID-19 in the district; and “low” levels of virus measured from samples of wastewater in Hastings.
In raw numbers, the health department logged 18 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Oct. 1 — down from 24 the previous week. Those numbers do not include cases identified through at-home testing, which is not reported to South Heartland.
All that being said, South Heartland continues to monitor national and global trends in cases, as well as emerging variants, Bever said.
Several other countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, are beginning to track another upswing in COVID-19 cases, she said. This may be a forecast of what to expect locally, since COVID-19 trends in the United States typically lag several weeks behind the trends in Europe.
In the U.S., the variants BA.4.6 and BF.7 are growing more prevalent week over week, according to the COVID Data Tracker maintained by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In our health district, laboratory testing for COVID is down 20% compared to last week,” Bever said. “Due to decreased laboratory testing, and also because there is more at-home testing, there are fewer opportunities to sequence specimens, which reduces our ability have a clear picture of which variants may be circulating in our four counties.
“What we know from the state genomic surveillance report is that about 88% of the circulating virus in Nebraska is the BA.5 variant and about 8% is BA.4.6.”
The health department continues to encourage all residents — and especially those who are most at risk of severe illness — to stay up-to-date on vaccine and get their bivalent booster when they are eligible.
“In addition to protecting yourself, staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations helps to keep spread of the virus low in the community,” Bever said. “There is also emerging evidence that being up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccines could reduce your risk of post-COVID conditions, also called long-COVID.”
The health department’s website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, has a COVID-19 vaccine webpage that lists locations carrying the COVID-19 vaccine and provides information on eligibility for the primary-series vaccines and recently released bivalent booster doses.
South Heartland also has a flu vaccine webpage that lists locations around the health district where influenza vaccine is available. The flu vaccine webpage includes the hours, how to schedule, whether walk-ins are welcome, insurance billing, and contact information for each clinic or pharmacy.
Some of the vaccine locations offer both flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines. For example, South Heartland’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings also will have flu shots available on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.
Bert’s Pharmacy will be providing the flu vaccine at these clinics, which are held from 4-6 p.m. each Wednesday.
“If you are eligible for your next COVID booster, it is safe to get a COVID shot and a flu shot at the same time,” Bever said.
For locations offering COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 tests, refer to the SHDHD website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
