Although local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are continuing to improve, Tuesday’s weekly update from the South Heartland District Health Department included the bad news that the deaths of four additional district residents have been linked to the virus.

The four additional deaths were confirmed as being linked to COVID-19 on official death certificates from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Two of the deaths occurred within the past two months, and the other two occurred previously to that.

