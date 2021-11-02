Tuesday’s news that the federal government has given final approval to COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 means pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine should be arriving in the area this week.
That was the word late Tuesday night from Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, in her weekly news release on local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease.
News broke Tuesday evening that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices had unanimously OK’s the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children as young as 5.
Bever said she expects South Heartland to receive an allotment of pediatric doses this week and hopes to see area vaccine providers ready to administer them as early as next week.
“Once we receive the vaccine, we hope to be able to distribute it to our approved COVID-19 vaccine providers at primary care and pediatric health care provider offices in our four counties by early next week, so that vaccine will be available at locations throughout the district,” Bever said.
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Bever said the health department’s vaccine webpage, reached through www.southheartlandhealth.org, will be updated to let the public know where and when pediatric doses will be available in the four-county area.
She encourages parents with doubts to consult their children’s health care providers on the question of whether receiving the vaccine would be beneficial.
“With younger children now eligible to receive the vaccine, South Heartland parents will have a safe, effective option for protecting their young children from the virus that causes COVID-19. We encourage parents with questions to talk with their pediatrician or family health care provider to learn more about the vaccine and why it is important for children to be vaccinated,” Bever said.
Meanwhile, the health department is stressing the importance of adolescents and adults age 12 and up also taking the first step and getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t done so already.
“Approximately 20,500 South Heartland residents (45%) have completed their initial series of vaccine, which means they are less likely to become infected, less likely to be hospitalized and less likely to die due to COVID-19 compared with those who are not fully vaccinated,” Bever said.
High percentages of senior citizens in the health district already are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and many of them now are receiving or waiting to receive booster shots. But the percentages drop off sharply with adolescents and young adults.
Over the last week, two more deaths among health district residents were confirmed as being related to COVID-19. Those deaths, when added to one confirmed a week ago, bring to 99 the district’s confirmed death toll.
South Heartland does not announce that deaths were related to COVID-19 until that information is backed up by the statement of cause on an official death certificate received from the state of Nebraska. This means deaths may not be confirmed as related to the viral infection until weeks or months after the fact.
According to South Heartland’s records, since Jan. 1, 2021, 90% of the confirmed COVID-19 deaths in South Heartland have been in individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
The health department logged 86 new laboratory-cases of COVID-19 among district residents for the week ending Oct. 30, but also saw a 27% drop in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted last week compared to the previous week.
Another 62 new positive cases have been confirmed so far in the present week, bringing the cumulative total since March 18, 2020, to 6,483.
According to the health department’s hospital data dashboard, South Heartland’s three hospitals reported a combined total of COVID-19 in-patients under their care as of Monday morning. That’s the largest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the district since December 2020.
Community transmission remains high in the health district at this time, and health department officials are continuing to stress a layered approach to preventing the spread of the virus.
“Prevention layers include staying home from school, work, and activities when you have symptoms; keeping a 6-foot distance between you and others; wearing a mask; washing hands frequently; and getting vaccinated,” Bever said. “Vaccination is the most effective prevention layer we have. For the best protection, we encourage vaccination and using as many other prevention layers as you can.”
Bever said the health district’s local COVID-19 Advisory will continue to remain in effect for the four counties while community transmission levels remain high, as indicated by both the case rate and community positivity metrics.
The rate of new cases (confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days) has remained in the high (red) level of community transmission, she said. For the four-county district, the seven-day rate was 239 cases/100K on Tuesday.
Overall positivity increased to 11% for the week ending Oct. 30. Community positivity, which excludes test results from regular surveillance testing in long-term care facilities, rose to 27%, and community transmission in the district’s four counties ranged from 19% to 40%.
South Heartland’s vaccine webpage provides a list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccine in the district and which vaccine products are offered at each site. Bever said many health care providers in the district also are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients and that residents should consider getting their COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal flu shot at the same visit.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing. Contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
