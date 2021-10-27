Public health officials and area vaccine providers are gearing up to begin administering booster doses of Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, within the next several days.
That was the word Tuesday from the South Heartland District Health Department, following up on news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved booster doses of the two products for fully vaccinated individuals meeting the criteria to be eligible for a booster shot.
Booster shots with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were approved in late September.
In her weekly Tuesday night news release updating conditions related to COVID-19 in the South Heartland counties of Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls, Michele Bever, health department executive director, celebrated the news that Moderna and Janssen booster shots soon will be available to senior citizens and others meeting the eligibility criteria.
“The CDC’s recommendations for a booster dose of COVID-19 mean that thousands of South Heartland residents who are newly eligible to receive a booster shot will benefit from additional protection,” she said.
The Moderna vaccine was widely distributed across the South Heartland Health District last winter and early spring when many residents were being called forward to get their shots. In more recent months all three products have been widely available in the district.
Individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a booster six months out from their second dose in the initial series of two shots if they are age 65 and up, or if they are age 18 and up and live in a long-term care setting or have underlying medical conditions.
People age 18 and up also are eligible for a booster shot if they work or live in high-risk settings.
Individuals who received the single-dose regimen of Janssen vaccine are recommended to receive a booster dose if they are age 18 and up and were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Bever said the booster recommendations allow for “mix and match” of vaccine products based on availability and personal preference. For example, someone who received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year could receive a Moderna shot this time, or vice versa.
“Once someone is eligible for a booster, he or she may choose to get a booster dose with the same product, or with a different available COVID-19 vaccine,” Bever said.
She encourages residents to check the South Heartland vaccine webpage, found at southheartlandhealth.org, to find out where and when COVID-19 vaccine is being administered.
Likewise, the health department continues to urge people who have not yet received their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses to do so now, as the weather turns colder and everyone will be forced to spend more time indoors in the weeks and months ahead.
“Approximately 25,000 of our 45,000 residents are not fully vaccinated, which means they are more likely to become infected, more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die due to COVID-19 compared with those who are fully vaccinated,” Bever said.
For the week that ended Oct. 23, South Heartland logged 120 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among district residents. An additional 40 new cases have been recorded so far this week.
Since March 18, 2020, a cumulative total of 6,375 South Heartland residents have been confirmed with a positive case of COVID-19.
The rate of new cases has remained in the high (red zone) level of community transmission. On Tuesday, the districtwide seven-day rate was 228 cases per 100,000.
Overall positivity increased from 7.4% to 9.7% last week, remaining within the “substantial” community transmission range. The community test positivity rate, which excludes test results from regular surveillance testing in long-term care facilities, rose to 25.9%.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity” for short, is the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among district residents recorded in a given week, divided by the total number of COVID-19 tests that were administered in that time period.
According to South Heartland’s hospital data dashboard, the district’s three hospitals reported a total of 13 COVID-19-positive in-patients (36% of all in-patients) in their census counts on Tuesday. One patient was using a ventilator.
In addition, the percentage of available staffed intensive care unit beds in the health district dropped to 28.6%.
South Heartland’s website carries a list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccine across the district and indicates which vaccine products are offered at each site. The information is updated frequently.
Meanwhile, many health care providers in the district also are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients. Bever encourages residents to consider getting their COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot in the same office visit.
Weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays through the month of December, except for Nov. 24, in the west end of the Allen’s building, 1115 W. Second St. in Hastings.
Families are encouraged to bring their children age 12 and above for vaccination at those clinics, where the Pfizer vaccine is featured. Minor children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Others are invited to turn out for vaccination at the Allen’s clinics, as well. Those attending should enter at the building’s west door. Masks must be worn.
Emergency approval for administration of Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11 remained pending as of Tuesday night, but earlier in the day received a key recommendation for approval from an FDA advisory panel. National commentators say approval from the FDA itself and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may follow within days and shots for the younger children may be available by early November.
Bever encourages residents to contact their own health care provider or the health department with any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing. Contact South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
Bever said people looking for COVID-19 testing may refer to the South Heartland website to find a list of testing sites, types of tests offered, and testing hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.