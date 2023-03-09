Levels of the virus associated with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are increasing and at “very high” levels in Hastings’ sewer system, indicating community transmission of the virus continues.

In a news release Thursday, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, reported the virus load in local wastewater was growing as of Feb. 21, the last time samples were taken.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags