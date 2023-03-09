Levels of the virus associated with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are increasing and at “very high” levels in Hastings’ sewer system, indicating community transmission of the virus continues.
In a news release Thursday, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, reported the virus load in local wastewater was growing as of Feb. 21, the last time samples were taken.
Hastings is the largest community in the South Heartland Health District, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
In Thursday’s news release, Bever also highlighted new Nebraska data addressing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster in protecting against death from the viral infection.
Bever is urging residents to get their bivalent COVID-19 boosters. She said data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shows that Nebraskans who received the booster were 17 times less likely to die of COVID-19 than were unvaccinated individuals.
The state data also shows that for 2022, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the state, after heart disease and cancer, and that Nebraskans are more likely to die of COVID-19 than from a stroke, Bever said.
South Heartland data for February showed that 100% of patients hospitalized in district hospitals due to COVID-19 illness were either unvaccinated or not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Janis Johnson, a registered nurse and South Heartland’s immunization manager, “up to date” means an individuals has completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and received a bivalent booster dose.
“Being up to date helps protect you against getting seriously ill if you become infected,” Johnson said in the news release. “Our local data shows that most people needing hospital care for COVID-19 illness are either not vaccinated or not up to date with their vaccinations.”
Children ages 6 months to 5 years old who completed a Moderna primary series, plus everyone age 5 years and up who completed any primary series, are eligible to get the bivalent booster, Johnson said.
The bivalent booster is free to receive and is readily available across the district, she said.
South Heartland, 606 N. Minnesota Ave., offers walk-in access to free COVID-19 vaccine primary series and free bivalent boosters from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of March and April. Remaining dates in that time period are March 22, April 12 and April 26.
For other locations offering COVID-19 vaccine in the four-county health district, visit southheartlandhealth.ne.gov or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
