South Heartland District Health Department officials on Friday reported moderate virus levels in local wastewater, ongoing needs for hospital care in patients with severe illness, another reported death attributed to COVID-19, and updated recommendations for bivalent booster eligibility.
In a news release updating local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Michele Bever, the department's executive director, reported the most recent wastewater surveillance report for Hastings samples collected on March 28 shows moderate, stable levels of the virus that causes the disease.
Moderate levels in city sewer water indicate moderate numbers of people in the community are infected with the virus, she said.
“With the virus continuing to circulate in the community, people who are at higher risk for severe illness, but also those living, working and interacting with others who are more vulnerable to severe illness, should continue to take precautions against the spread of this respiratory virus that has been with us now for over three years,” Bever said. “Staying up to date on vaccinations is one of these precautions.
“I want to also point out that it is not just a matter of the risk of severe illness that should be considered. Long-COVID symptoms can occur in anyone who has been infected, regardless of the severity of their illness.”
A recent research brief published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 90% of people living with “Long COVID” initially experienced only mild illness with COVID-19.
According to the study, Long COVID symptoms included “persistent fatigue with bodily pain or mood swings; cognitive problems; or ongoing respiratory problems three months after symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
“Therefore, ongoing protection against infection is important to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, but also to reduce risk of Long COVID,” Bever said.
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. District health department headquarters are in Hastings.
The health department’s analysis of data for March showed that 92% of patients hospitalized in South Heartland hospitals due to COVID-19 illness were either not vaccinated or not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
Bever also reported another COVID-19-attributed death was added to the South Heartland count, bringing the district’s death toll to 158.
The death occurred in 2022 but was recently confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on a death certificate. South Heartland does not announce deaths as being related to COVID-19 until that information has been corroborated by an official death certificate.
Bever urged residents to get their bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines. She emphasized that data from the state shows that Nebraskans who have received the bivalent booster vaccine are 17 times less likely to die of COVID-19 compared with those who are not vaccinated.
“The (state) data also shows that for 2022, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in Nebraska, after heart disease and cancer; and Nebraskans are more likely to die of COVID-19 than of a stroke,” she said.
Janis Johnson, a registered nurse and South Heartland’s immunization manager, said there are not yet any additional new COVID-19 booster shots approved for individuals who already have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster. However, recent changes in eligibility for the bivalent booster now make the shot available to everyone aged 6 months to 5 years.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends one bivalent COVID-19 booster dose for everyone aged 6 months and older, Johnson said. The bivalent booster dose must be given at least two months following the monovalent primary doses and after any monovalent booster dose received.
Johnson urged residents who are not up to date to choose to get vaccinated now.
“The bivalent booster is still free and continues to be readily available across the district,” she said.
SHDHD offers walk-in access to free COVID-19 vaccine primary series and free bivalent boosters from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of April — meaning April 12 and 26.
For other locations offering COVID-19 vaccine in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, visit southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, or call the health department office at 1-877-238-7595.
