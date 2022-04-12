Just three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded in the South Heartland Health District for all of last week, and just three additional cases had been recorded for this week by Tuesday.
In her weekly news release updating local COVID-19 conditions, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said community transmission has been at “low” levels for more than a week now.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“I am pleased to report that current community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is low in our health district,” Bever said. “Hospital capacity also remains favorable. However, with ongoing threat of variants, such as BA.2, the health department continues to encourage being up to date on vaccination and being vigilant about prevention steps. This is especially important for residents who are more likely to get very sick with COVID-19 and for people who live with, work with, or care for others who are more likely to have severe illness.”
As of Tuesday, 2.7% of in-patients in the district’s three hospitals were COVID-19-positive and 45.5% of staffed intensive care beds in the district were available.
CDC’s new COVID-19 Community Levels tool showed Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties at “low” community transmission level as of April 7. These levels are updated weekly on Thursday evening.
Being “up to date” on COVID-19 vaccinations means completing the initial series of the vaccine followed by a booster dose after the recommended length of time. Some individuals now are eligible to receive additional boosters to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19, including:
- Certain immunocompromised individuals and people over age 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago, who will be eligible for another mRNA (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) booster.
- Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago, who now may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
The district’s rolling seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 population stood at 8.8 as of Tuesday. “Low” community transmission is defined as fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days.
The community test positivity rate, or “positivity,” dropped to 3% for the week ending April 9. This metric, too, indicates “low” community transmission.
The health department’s goal for “low” transmission is to get to, and stay below, 5% positivity. South Heartland’s community positivity has been below 5% for two consecutive weeks.
Community positivity doesn’t include residents or staff members at long-term care facilities, who are subject to frequent surveillance testing.
In the past two weeks, two long-term care facilities reported residents or staff testing positive for COVID-19.
None of the new-case tallies and test positivity rates incorporate the results of do-it-yourself, at-home testing that now is popular and widely available.
Bever suggests that all households keep some at-home COVID-19 test kits on hand for rapid testing in case a family member develops symptoms and needs to be checked.
A list of locations where residents can pick up the free eMed at-home COVID-19 test kits is posted on South Heartland’s website: southheartlandhealth.org. The locations for other types of COVID-19 testing also are listed there.
South Heartland recommends COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 years and older. Residents may contact their own health care provider or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing.
For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org.
