Nineteen long-term care centers in Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties have been honored by the South Heartland District Health Department for their efforts to keep residents, staff members and the community safe during the pandemic.
Each of the 19 long-term care centers shares in this year’s Public Health Leadership Award from the agency, which serves the four counties making up the South Heartland Health District.
South Heartland staff members are visiting each of the 19 establishments to present the award.
In past years, awards have been presented at an annual March luncheon sponsored by the South Heartland Board of Health to recognize and celebrate significant contributions to public health.
South Heartland has elected to forgo the luncheon again this year — another concession to the lingering novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Michele Bever, executive director of the health department, and Nanette Shackelford of Clay Center, president of the Board of Health, signed a letter to each of the 19 long-term care center informing them of the forthcoming award and lauding their efforts amid adverse and stressful circumstances over the past two years.
“The impact of this pandemic on the daily workload of facility administrators and staff is hard for the rest of us to imagine,” Bever and Shackelford wrote. “We do know that your facilities have had to take on many additional responsibilities — developing plans, providing reams of required reports and documentation to (the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and other agencies, following testing protocols, reporting test results, ordering/assuring (personal protective equipment), navigating supply shortages, implementing response plans when staff/residents test positive, adjusting and enforcing visitor policies, working with residents’ families, addressing critical and ongoing staff shortages, and dealing with uncertainty and compassion fatigue.”
The awards are being presented to the following:
Adams County
- Edgewood Vista, Hastings
- Perkins Pavilion, Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings
- The Villa, Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings
- Premier Estates, Kenesaw
- Providence Place, Hastings
- The Heritage at College View, Hastings
- The Homestead, Hastings
- The Kensington, Hastings
Webster County
- Azria Health, Blue Hill
- Cherry Corner Estates, Red Cloud
- Heritage of Red Cloud, Red Cloud
- Spring Creek Home LLC, Inavale
Clay County
- Harvard Rest Haven, Harvard
- Hillcrest View Assisted Living, Sutton
- Sutton Community Home, Sutton
- The Harvard House, Harvard
Nuckolls County
- Good Samaritan Society-Victorian Legacy, Superior
- Kingswood Court, Superior
- Good Samaritan Society-Superior, Superior
Shackelford said South Heartland has had many community partners playing critical roles throughout the pandemic, so it was difficult to decide whom to honor this year.
“We extend our heartfelt ‘thank you’’ to all the collaborating and coordinating agencies and organizations that partnered with the health department throughout (and on-going) in this pandemic,” she said. “This collaborative effort has helped to protect the health and safety of the residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.”
