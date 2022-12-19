Influenza cases continue to rise in the South Heartland Health District while the novel coronavirus disease case rate remains high approaching the holidays.
Offering her most recent update on the community health status in the district late last week, Michele Bever, South Heartland District Health Department executive director, said the most recent Weekly Influenza (Flu) Report posted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, for the week ending Dec. 3, showed the South Heartland influenza case rate that week had increased to 92 per 100,000, four times higher than two weeks earlier and the fourth-highest rate among Nebraska health districts.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) case rates had declined to 28.5 per 100,000 — about half the rate compared to two weeks earlier.
In addition to influenza, novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, cases remain high, Bever said in Thursday evening’s news release.
“Today (Thursday), our seven-day case rate is 148 cases per 100,000, about 1.5 times higher than the “high” threshold of 100 cases per 100,000,” Bever said. “Remember, this does not include any of the at-home COVID-19 test kit results, because those are not reported to us.”
Bever also reported that local health care and long-term care facilities continue to battle with respiratory viruses.
Six long-term care facilities had reported staff or residents testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, she said. In addition, the district hospital census for respiratory illnesses had remained high over the past two weeks and included hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and rhino/enteroviruses.
Bever said respiratory illness in-patients had included all ages, from under 1 year old to over 90.
SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) virus measured in Hastings’ wastewater system was at very high levels, based on the most recent report from samples on Dec. 6.
Monitoring virus in wastewater is one way to check community levels of the virus that causes COVID-19.
“What the case rates and wastewater results tell us is that there continues to be community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19,” Bever said. “It also reminds us that prevention steps are still important to reduce our risk of getting infected and getting very sick or needing hospitalization.”
Residents seeking to protect themselves are encouraged to get this year’s influenza vaccine and as much of a COVID-19 vaccine boost as they are eligible to receive.
“It's not too late to get up-to-date on vaccinations to protect against severe COVID-19 and influenza illnesses,” said Janis Johnson, South Heartland’s assistant director and vaccine manager. “Staying up-to-date on COVID vaccines includes getting the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, which is now approved for ages 6 months and older.
“It’s also very important to keep up good hygiene and stay home when you are sick to reduce the spread of any of these respiratory illnesses, some of which, like RSV, have no vaccine option.”
Bever said that with holiday gatherings at hand, it’s important to look out not only for your own health, but also for the well-being of family, friends and neighbors.
“Our health department team’s wish for the winter holiday season is that residents are able to enjoy the season uninterrupted,” Bever said. “Take care of yourselves and your loved ones — help keep yourself and your family protected by staying up-to-date on all of your vaccinations, and by continuing to practice wellness and prevention to reduce the spread of these respiratory illnesses.”
The weekly Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Allen’s, offered with the health department, will be closed Dec. 21 and 28 for the holidays.
For more information on COVID-19, or for locations offering COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 tests or influenza vaccine, refer to the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.