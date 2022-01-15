With the rate of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continuing to skyrocket, the South Heartland District Health Department has upgraded its notification to district residents concerning the transmissibility of the virus and its variants.
On Saturday evening, Michele Bever, health department executive director, issued a news release upping the existing COVID-19 Advisory to a Health Alert.
Both the advisory and the alert are informational in nature and are not used for regulatory purposes. But Bever said the upgrade was needed because of the continuing explosion in numbers of new infections and transmissibility metrics in Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, which now are at “extremely high” levels.
In the alert, the health department recommends actions for curbing the spread of the virus, with emphasis on workplaces and other settings where people interact in close proximity.
The COVID-19 Advisory had been in place continuously since Sept. 15, 2021. Now, Bever said, the Health Alert will remain in effect until community transmission decreases to moderate levels and stays there for at least 14 days.
As of Friday evening, the health department had logged 515 new cases of COVID-19 infection among residents of the four-county district for the week. That’s nearly double to 265 cases recorded the prior week and 142 the week before that.
The rolling seven-day rate of new cases had jumped to 1,130.5 per 100,000 population — also nearly double the seven-day rate of 586 per 100,000 a week earlier.
A rolling seven-day rate of 100 cases per 100,000 population is considered high community transmission.
Community test positivity rates (excluding long-term care settings) in district counties ranged from 30% to 50% in the week that ended Jan. 8. Rates higher than 10% are considered high community transmission.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity,” is the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded for a given week, divided by the total number of tests administered in that week.
Many positive cases now are being detected through at-home testing and probably are not being reported to health care providers or the health department, so actual numbers of new cases probably are considerably higher than health department statistics indicate.
The first South Heartland cases COVID-19 connected to the omicron variant of the virus were confirmed in the week ending Jan. 8.
“The omicron variant is known to be much more highly transmissible than the delta variant of the virus, and current treatment options are not as effective against omicron cases,” Bever wrote in Saturday’s news release. “In addition, monoclonal antibodies and antiviral therapies that are effective against omicron remain in very short supply.”
National news reports now indicate the omicron variant accounts for more than 98% of the new cases of COVID-19 emerging in the United States.
As the situation unfolds, South Heartland continues to recommend a layered approach to preventing the spread of the virus.
Preventive measures include:
• Avoiding crowded places and confined indoor spaces
• Staying home when you have symptoms
• Wearing a mask
• Washing hands frequently
• Keeping 6 feet distance from others
• Get fully vaccinated and boosted
• Getting tested before attending indoor gatherings, especially around individuals who are at higher risk of severe infection
Health department staffers are available to assist worksites, event planners, churches, child care services, schools, employers with essential workers,and any other organizations desiring to ramp up protection of their employees, customers, students or guests from COVID-19 risks.
The health department website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, also has resources for individuals seeking guidance and instructions for what to do when they test positive, what to do when they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, how to isolate, and how to notify close contacts.
The health department maintains lists of locations offering COVID-testing and COVID-19 vaccination in the South Heartland District. The lists are kept up-to-date online and may be viewed on the website.
In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients. Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. South Heartland may be reached by telephone at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
