A previously confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a resident of the South Heartland Health District now has become the first case in the district to be linked to the Delta variant of the virus.
The South Heartland District Health Department announced the development in a news release Thursday afternoon. The district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The highly transmissible Delta variant, officially known as B.1.617.2, already has been associated with outbreaks in Nebraska and neighboring states and accounts for the majority of new COVID-19 cases across the United States.
In Thursday’s news release, health department officials said the staff continues to investigate COVID-19 cases, just as it has been doing since the first case in a district resident was reported in March 2020.
Jessica Warner, lead disease investigator for the department, said South Heartland is on the lookout for signs of the Delta variant.
“With the development and spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants, our processes have intensified,” Warner said. “We watch for ‘red flags’ that the disease may be caused by a variant, such as younger individuals with different or more severe symptoms or hospitalized, positive cases in individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19, reinfections in people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and travel to locations known to have outbreaks involving variants.
“Our goal continues to be to reduce the spread of this disease through contact tracing and prevention steps, especially educating residents on what they can do to protect themselves and others from severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.”
Health department director Michele Bever said vaccines against COVID-19 approved for use in the United States protect against severe illness caused by the variants.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated, don’t wait,” she said. “Getting your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine soon means you could be fully vaccinated before the first football game and other fall activities. It means that you are protecting yourself, your loved ones, and others.”
Individuals age 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for use in youths ages 12-15.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
