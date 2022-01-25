Two more residents of the South Heartland Health District have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the district’s COVID-19 death toll to 136 as local transmission of the virus remains “extremely high,” the district health department reported.
The South Heartland agency doesn’t report deaths as being related to COVID-19 until the cause of death has been verified by the state of Nebraska and the death certificate has been received — meaning there’s a lag between the time a COVID-19 death occurs and the time it is announced as such.
In the case of these two deaths, the announcement came Tuesday night in South Heartland’s weekly news release updating COVID-19 developments in the four-county district.
In the same news release, the health department announced the number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 among district residents rose 23% last week compared to the week prior, with 631 new cases recorded Sunday through Saturday.
An additional 275 new cases were confirmed for Sunday through Tuesday of this week. And it’s important to note that many new cases of COVID-19 now are being confirmed through at-home tests, meaning at least some of those never will be reported to a health care provider or the health department.
The South Heartland district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department is headquartered in Hastings. Since March 18, 2020, a running total of 9,535 positive cases of COVID-19 in district residents have been reported.
As of Monday, the rolling seven-day tally of new cases equals 1,706 per 100,000 population — a new high.
The overall districtwide test positivity rate for last week was 33%. The community positivity rate, which excludes long-term care testing, hit 57%.
South Heartland continues to be notified of high numbers of tests being administered, said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity,” is the number of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a given week, divided by the number of tests performed.
Altogether, 1,462 tests were recorded last week, Bever said. That’s second only to the week ending Dec. 5, 2020, when 1,476 tests were logged.
According to Bever, 24% of the new reported positive tests last week were in individuals under age 20 — the highest percentage for that age group since Sept. 4, 2021. Thirty-one percent were age 20-39; 28% were age 40-59; 14% were age 60-79; and 3% were age 80 and older.
In the district’s long-term care centers, only about 1 in every 50 people tested for COVID-19 were reported positive last week. In the last two weeks, nine centers have had staff, residents or both test positive, with 94% of those cases in staff members.
The health department continues to promote a layered approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19, beginning with everyone eligible being fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
While effective therapies, such as monoclonal antibody infusion and oral antiviral have been developed, such therapies currently are in “very short” supply and only available to people who meet certain high-risk criteria, Bever said.
“To protect yourself and others who are at risk for severe COVID-19 illness, please use multiple layers of prevention to reduce the risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death,” she said. “The most effective layer of prevention to reduce the risk of severe illness is getting fully vaccinated and boosted.”
Layers of prevention include:
- Getting fully vaccinated and boosted
- Getting tested before attending indoor gatherings, especially around individuals who are at higher risk of severe infection
- Avoiding crowded places or confined indoor spaces
- Staying home when you have symptoms
- Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings
- Washing hands frequently
- Keeping 6 feet distance from others
- Getting tested before being around others if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
The health department is encouraging South Heartland residents to get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as they are eligible. Residents may contact their personal doctor or the health department with any questions.
COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for anyone 5 years and older. For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org or call 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
South Heartland offers Wednesday vaccine clinics in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St., from 4-6 p.m. weekly. Walk-ins are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.