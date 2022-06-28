Weekly tallies of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among residents of the South Heartland Health District have remained steady in the “substantial to high” neighborhood over the past five weeks.
That’s the word from the district health department, which serves residents of Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
For the week ending June 25, 41 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among district residents through laboratory testing. That was down from 46 in the previous week. So far this week, 24 additional cases have been logged.
(Cases of COVID-19 found through at-home testing rarely are reported to the health department for inclusion in statistics.)
While many of the new cases are causing only mild illness among patients, health department officials continue to stress the importance of staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccination shots and subsequent boosters.
“It is good news that most people who are up to date on their vaccines and become infected have only mild symptoms, similar to colds or allergies,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in her weekly Tuesday news release updating COVID-19 conditions in the district. “This means the vaccine is doing a good job boosting people’s immune systems and protecting them from getting very ill.
“We recommend that anyone ages 6 months and older who is eligible for the vaccine take steps to stay up to date, which means getting the primary series and any boosters as soon as you are eligible.”
According to Bever, vaccination also can help prevent serious short- and long-term complications of COVID-19. Bever said staying up to date is especially important for people at heightened risk of serious illness.
“We continue to encourage people who have underlying medical conditions or who are 65+ years old to talk with their health care providers about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination and ways to protect themselves,” Bever said. “Being up to date on vaccinations provides the best immunity and helps protect them from getting very sick and needing hospital care.”
As of Tuesday, South Heartland’s seven-day rolling case tally as of Tuesday equaled 97.7 cases per 100,000 population.
The community test positivity rate for last week was 31.7%. That number, which is reached by taking the total number of new cases confirmed in a week and dividing by the total number of tests known to have been administered, doesn’t include surveillance testing of nursing home residents and staff.
Three nursing homes in the health district had staff members testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Altogether, the district’s three community hospitals had just one in-patient being treated for the viral infection.
For more current statistics, visit the health department website.
Bever said COVID-19 vaccine is readily available in the district. For locations offering the vaccine or COVID-19 tests, refer to the website, southheartlandhealth.org, or call the office at 1-877-238-7595.
For state, national and global COVID-19 updates, visit the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security: https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/covid-19/biweekly-updates.html.
