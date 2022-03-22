The staff of the South Heartland District Health Department is pleased with dropping levels of COVID-19 community transmission within the district but is pledging vigilance to stay on top of any future uptick.
Making its weekly report on local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, on Tuesday evening, Michele Bever, health department executive director, shared encouraging statistics but also noted that variants of the virus now are causing new case surges in parts of the world.
“My staff and I are relieved and grateful to have lower COVID-19 case counts, but we are continuing to closely monitor the situation locally, nationally, and globally,” Bever said in the health department’s news release. “Several other countries are experiencing new waves of cases with the SARS-CoV-2 omicron BA.2 variant, which appears to be even more transmissible than the original omicron. We want to stay ahead of any potential new surges of the virus and be ready with the most current information for our communities.”
Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 among health district residents were reported for the week ending March 19. That’s the same total number reported for the previous week. Neither week’s numbers include cases identified through at-home, do-it-yourself testing.
Five more cases were logged by the health department for the first three days of this week, Sunday through Tuesday.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Headquarters are in Hastings.
Becuuse immunity to the virus, whether conferred through a vaccine or naturally through infection, wanes over time, SHDHD continues to recommend that residents who have not already done so should complete the COVID-19 vaccine series and should seek booster shots when the appropriate interval has passed.
“Low community immunity is an invitation for new variants of the virus to spread easily in our communities,” Bever said.
Being up-to-date on the COVID-19 shots is especially important for individuals more likely to become severely ill with the viral infection, plus those who live or work with such high-risk individuals or care for them, Bever said.
“Residents who are fully vaccinated and boosted are less likely to get severely ill and less likely to need hospital care as a result of COVID,” Bever said.
To date, 48.9% of all South Heartland residents are fully vaccinated and 29% have received boosters.
Bever also is encouraging all households to keep some at-home COVID-19 test kits on hand for rapid testing in case family members develop symptoms.
Testing allows for COVID-positive individuals to seek out treatment options in a timely manner and for greatest effect in warding off severe illness.
Treatment options include ] oral antiviral medicine and monoclonal antibodies.
A list of locations where members of the public can pick up the free eMed at-home COVID-19 test kits may be found on the health department’s website, southheartlandhealth.org.
Locations for other types of COVID-19 testing also are also listed on the website.
Vaccination is recommended for anyone age 5 and up. Vaccines are free and available from various health care providers and pharmacies across the district, or at Wednesday evening clinics conducted each week from 4-6 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hasetings, 1115 W. Second St. For a list of vaccine locations, check the South Heartland website.
As of Tuesday, the district’s rolling seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 population stood at 22.1, in the “moderate” range.
“Moderate” community transmission is defined as 10.00-49.99 cases per 100,000 over seven days. “Low” community transmission is fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 in seven days
The district’s community test positivity rate, or “community positivity,” remained at 9.7% for the second consecutive week. This number, which excludes surveillance testing in long-term care facilities, is consistent with “substantial” community transmission. Positivity of 5% and below is consistent with “low” community transmission.
In the past two weeks, only one long-term care facility in the district has reported anuy residents or staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Last week, 249 COVID-19 tests were logged in the district — down 13.2% from the 287 tests logged for the previous week. Again, neither week’s number includes at-home testing.
As of Tuesday, only one hospital in-patient in the South Heartland district was being treated for COVID-19, and 18.2% of the district’s staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients. The district’s hospitals are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
As of March 17, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 Community Levels tool showed Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties at “Low” community transmission level. These levels are updated weekly on Thursday evening.
