The South Heartland Health District will remain under an informational COVID-19 Advisory for the time being while the test positivity rate within the general public remains at a high level.
That was the word Tuesday evening from the district health department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, in its regular weekly update on conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The health department logged 84 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among district residents for the week of Oct. 10-16 and 57 more new cases in the first three days of this week, said Michele Bever, the department’s executive director, in the Tuesday evening news release.
Since March 18, 2020, a total of 6,272 district residents have tested positive for infection with the original novel coronavirus or one of its variants.
According to South Heartland’s online COVID-19 data dashboard, overall positivity dropped below 8% last week to 7.4%, which is considered moderate community transmission.
At the same time, however, community positivity, which excludes results from regular surveillance testing in long-term care facilities, rose to 24.6%, in the high transmission range.
Community transmission in the district’s four counties ranged from 21% to 53%.
“SHDHD’s local COVID-19 Advisory will remain in effect for our counties while community transmission levels remain high, as indicated by both the case rate and community positivity metrics,” Bever said.
The COVID-19 Advisory, which was up for expiration or extension as of Oct. 15, is informational in nature and isn’t a regulatory instrument.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity” for short, is the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 logged among district residents in a given week, divided by the total number of tests administered in that same time period. The rate obviously can be affected by increases or decreases in the testing numbers.
South Heartland’s rate of new cases (confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days) has remained in the high level of community transmission. For the four-county district, the seven-day rate was 219 cases per 100,000 residents on Oct. 19. (That’s a calculation since the total population of the health district is about 45,000.)
More sequencing results of previously reported cases revealed that the cases involved the delta variant of the virus. Since the first delta variant was identified in South Heartland district in mid-July, all subsequent sequencing results — a total of 51 cases — have been identified as delta variant cases.
South Heartland’s three hospitals reported treating seven COVID-19 in-patients (21.2% of all in-patients) as of Tuesday, with one COVID-19 patient requiring a ventilator.
A total of 57.1% of staffed intensive care unit beds in those hospitals were available for new patients.
As cold, RSV and influenza season sets in, Bever is encouraging eligible district residents to get both their COVID-19 vaccinations and their seasonal flu shots.
“Our fall and winter holidays bring people together, which aids in the spread of these viruses,” she said. “Using prevention to reduce the impact of these respiratory viruses is even more important this year, especially considering that we already have a high level of COVID-19 circulating in our communities.
“Getting a flu shot (for seasonal influenza) and a COVID-19 vaccine (for SARS-CoV-2) will reduce the severity of these illnesses and are the best prevention steps we can take. Other important steps to reduce spread of any respiratory viral illness are to stay home when you have symptoms, keep your distance from others (6 feet is a good standard) and avoid crowded places and confined indoor spaces.”
Other prevention practices are washing hands often with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching your nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Bever said wearing a mask in public is another recommended prevention practice for individuals over age 2.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster shot, can be given at the same time.
“These vaccines are very safe and highly effective in reducing risk of severe illness that can lead to hospitalization and death,” Bever said. “October is a good time to get your flu shot, and it’s not too late to get your first and second COVID-19 shots.”
South Heartland’s vaccine webpage, found online through southheartlandhealth.org, provides a list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list of vaccine providers is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted and, if needed, how to make an appointment at each site.
Bever said many health care providers in the district continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine to their patients and residents should consider getting their COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same visit.
SHDHD is offering weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Pfizer vaccine on Wednesdays through the month of October in Hastings. The clinics run 5-7 p.m. at the west end of the Allen’s building, 1115 W. Second St.
Families are encouraged to bring their children age 12 and above. Minor children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Others also are welcome to be vaccinated at these clinics.
Entry is at the Allen’s west door. Masks are required. Participants may register in advance at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing. Contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
Bever said people looking for COVID-19 testing may refer to the health department website to find a list of testing sites, types of tests offered, and hours when testing is available.
