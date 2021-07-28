The needle on the South Heartland Health District risk dial assessing local danger from COVID-19 once again has reached the middle of the moderate zone, color-coded yellow.
The risk dial, which assesses the danger of further local spread of the novel coronavirus and its variants, is updated once a week based on conditions in the district’s four counties: Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by infection with the original virus or its variants. The risk needle straddled the green (low risk) and yellow zones for several weeks and now has risen for two consecutive weeks.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, issued her weekly news release updating COVID-19 developments on Tuesday night.
In the news release, Bever said an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, an increase in the test positivity rate last week, and the ascendancy of the delta variant of the virus all are causes of local concern.
The health department logged a total of eight new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 24 and has recorded six new cases already in the current week.
Since March 18, 2020, a cumulative total of 4,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among South Heartland residents. Case counts by county are 3,200 in Adam, 783 in Clay, 551 in Nuckolls and 419 in Webster County.
Also on Tuesday, Bever announced four more previously reported COVID-19 cases had been confirmed to be the B.1.617.2, or delta, variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The four additional cases bring to six the total number of identified delta variant cases among residents.
To date, a total of 26 variant-related cases have been identified in South Heartland district residents. Nineteen of them involved the B.1.1.7 variant, commonly known as the “U.K.” or alpha variant. One case involved the beta (B.1.351) variant first identified in South Africa.
Bever reported the district’s weekly overall test positivity rate for last week decreased from 5.9% to 5.1% overall due to increased number of tests from long-term care facilities, where once again no new cases were found. Meanwhile, however, in the general population (excluding long-term care residents and employees) the rate increased from 8% to 10% for the week ending July 24, with the number of tests conducted remaining about the same as in the previous week (110 versus 113).
The test positivity rate is the number of new confirmed cases for a given week divided by the total number of COVID-19 tests administered in that same time period.
The district’s 14-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 increased to 2.7, compared to 2.1 the week before. That figure is extrapolated since the entire population of the South Heartland district is only around 45,000.
According to South Heartland’s hospital data dashboard, the district experienced an increase in the percent of its hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients to 6% last week — up from 2.4% the prior week.
The three hospitals in the district are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Bever noted there no longer are any TestNebraska sites in the health district collecting specimens for COVID-19 testing since the TestNebraska program is being discontinued.
TestNebraska is a public-private partnership that was initiated by the state of Nebraska to ensure access to free COVID-19 testing around the state. Demand for testing has plummeted in recent months, and Gov. Pete Ricketts asserted on Tuesday that vaccines are “helping bring the pandemic to a conclusion,” despite tepid growth in vaccination numbers and dramatic recent increases in the number of new cases being reported in locations around the state.
“This has the potential to decrease access to COVID-19 testing in our area, and testing is critical to identifying and slowing the spread of the virus,” Bever said of the TestNebraska initiative’s end. “There are still COVID-19 testing options. We encourage residents with symptoms to seek testing with their health care providers and to contact the health department if they need assistance finding testing options.”
With the delta variant ascendant and worries about what the fall will bring now growing in many quarters, Bever and her staff keep urging the public to stick with prevention measures to hold COVID-19 at bay.
“We continue to promote applying as many layers of prevention as we can, in as many places as we can,” she said. “This includes hand washing; staying home from work, school and activities when we are sick; and all of the other disease prevention steps we can take to protect ourselves and others. The most effective way to protect ourselves and others from severe illness is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
The health department’s webpage, www.southheartlandhealth.org, includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and — if needed — how to make an appointment at each site.
In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.
Bevers said South Heartland will offer a walk-in vaccination clinic with Pfizer vaccine on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St.
Families are encouraged to bring their children age 12 and above for vaccination. Others are welcome, also. Masks are required. Participants may register in advance at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Likewise, Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. South Heartland staff may be reached at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.