In keeping with federal recommendations, the South Heartland District Health Department and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services are pausing administration of the single-dose Janssen vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
A nationwide “pause” in administering the vaccine, which is produced by Janssen’s parent company Johnson & Johnson, has been recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by the federal Food and Drug Administration following reports of a handful of severe blood-clotting events in recent recipients of the product.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland health department, said Tuesday morning the pause would not interfere with plans for any vaccination clinics scheduled around the four-county health district this week. South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
South Heartland is working with vaccination partners across the district to get vaccines administered to local residents in mass clinics and other settings. Separately, residents and workers at long-term care facilities receive their vaccines through a federal retail pharmacy program. Meanwhile, certain pharmacies offer vaccinations to the general public through yet another federal program.
The pause pertains only to the Janssen vaccine, not to the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines that also have been approved for emergency use in the United States. Unlike the Janssen vaccine, both the Pfizer and Moderna products require two doses with an interval between them.
The pause in administering the Janssen vaccine is intended to be temporary; CDC and FDA officials who conducted a news media briefing Tuesday morning said they expect it to be just a matter of days. But the pause will allow time for thorough review and investigation of the blood-clotting problem, which as of Tuesday had been reported in just six individuals out of more than 6.8 million across the United States who have received the Janssen vaccine.
The state Department of Health and Human Services is letting local health departments, health care providers and pharmacies across Nebraska know about the pause. Meanwhile, anyone who has received the Janssen vaccine and develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after the shot should contact their health care provider.
Any potential adverse reactions to vaccines should be reported to the CDC through its vaccine adverse events reporting system known as VAERS. This system can be accessed at https://vaers.hhs.gov.
According to a joint statement from CDC and FDA issued early Tuesday morning, the blood-clotting problem that has been reported in six individuals involves a type of clot known as a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, occurring in combination with a condition called thrombocytopenia, which leaves the patient with low levels of blood platelets. All six cases occurred in women ages 18-48, with symptoms coming on six to 13 days following vaccination.
“Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered,” CDC and FDA said in their statement. “Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”
CDC plans to convene a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Wednesday for further review of the cases in question and assessment of their potential significance. FDA will review the CDC committee’s analysis as it conducts its own investigation.
According to South Heartland’s COVID-19 vaccine statistical dashboard, at least 747 doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered in the health district since the product gained federal authorization for emergency use in the United States on Feb. 27. The vaccine currently is approved for use in individuals age 18 and up.
In a news release of its own Tuesday morning pertaining to the Janssen vaccine pause, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said officials of the Douglas County Health Department and Nebraska Medicine in Omaha had consulted April 8 with CDC and FDA concerning a rare and severe type of blood clot diagnosed in a Nebraska patient, then related that diagnosis to the federal-level decision to pause Janssen vaccinations.
