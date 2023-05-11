While a longstanding federal public health emergency declaration surrounding the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, may have expired Thursday, the South Heartland District Health Department will continue its efforts to fight the illness locally.
That was the word Thursday evening from Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, in a news release updating the public on COVID-19 response activities.
“Although the federal emergency declaration ends today, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” Bever said. “COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities, and SHDHD will continue some pandemic response activities.
“Most importantly, COVID-19 bivalent vaccine will continue to be available in our health district for the foreseeable future. We will be ordering, receiving and distributing vaccine for our approved health care provider partners in the health district, and we will continue to offer our own regular walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics so that vaccine is available to those who want to be protected from severe illness and death.”
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
Locations offering bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the four-county district are posted on the health department’s website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov.
For more information about vaccine recommendations, see the website or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
Bever said her staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity in the district by tracking outbreaks in long-term care facilities and virus levels in community wastewater, as well as reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.
“We will be scaling back on our COVID-19 dashboard in the coming weeks, but we will continue tracking and sharing these metrics as long as the data is available to us,” she said.
As it has done since the pandemic began in 2020, the health department also will continue to promote testing for COVID-19, Bever said.
Locations for accessing testing or test kits are posted on the health department website.
“With the virus continuing to circulate at low levels in our communities, people who are at higher risk for severe illness, but also those living, working and interacting with others who are more vulnerable to severe illness, should continue to take precautions against the spread of this respiratory virus,” Bever said.
Janis Johnson, a registered nurse and South Heartland’s immunization manager, said self-quarantining continues to be appropriate for individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
Johnson said the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to change and reinfect.
“Precautions for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses include staying home when you have symptoms, wearing a mask when you are around vulnerable individuals, frequent hand washing, and staying up to date on immunizations that can protect against severe illness,” she said.
South Heartland will offer free walk-in vaccination clinics against COVID-19 for ages 12 and up at its office, 606 N. Minnesota Ave., on the second and fourth Wednesdays of May and June — May 24, June 14 and June 28 — from noon to 3 p.m.
Only the bivalent vaccine is being offered now following a recent change in federal guidelines.
For other locations offering COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months and older in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, refer to the SHDHD website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.