The South Heartland District Health Department logged twice as many new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, last week as the week before, and had nearly reached last week’s total number in the first three days of this week.
That was the word Tuesday night as the health department issued its weekly update on COVID-19 developments in the district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The total number of new cases among district residents for July 25-31 was 16 — up from eight for July 18-24. A total of 14 new cases were logged for Sunday through Tuesday.
A cumulative total of 4,977 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among district residents since March 18, 2020.
In Tuesday’s news release, Michele Bever, the health department’s executive director, detailed a number of changes or possible changes being made in the way the department reports information on the disease.
As of July 30, certain county-level data can be reported only for populations of 20,000 or greater. Bever said the department is in the process of modifying the way it will share information.
“The ‘risk dial’ approach is under review and will not be updated this week,” she wrote. “The COVID-19 data dashboard will begin to highlight factors that can help the public determine overall community risk and the need to use various prevention strategies in their activities. The department hopes to have the dashboard updates completed by the end of the week. The three main factors for evaluating community risk will be: (1) level of SARS-CoV-2 community transmission (level of spread in the community), (2) health system capacity, (3) vaccination coverage.”
Based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Heartland will be using two metrics to describe community transmission of COVID-19.
“Specifically, a ‘low’ transmission is considered to be no more than 10 cases per 100,000 people (using a seven-day average), or a test positivity rate of less than 5%. ‘Moderate’ transmission is 10-50 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate between 5% and 8%. ‘Substantial’ transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%. ‘High’ transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.”
Bever said last week’s overall test positivity rate increased from 5.1% to 6.8%, which is moderate transmission. For the general population, the rate increased from 10% to 12.6%, which is high transmission. Meanwhile, however, the rate among residents and employees tested in long-term care facilities remained at zero. The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 was 6.3 on Monday (low transmission), compared to 2.5 per 100,000 the week before.
Hospital capacity currently is tracked using the percentage of staffed intensive care unit hospital beds in the health district that are available for new occupants and the percentage of hospital in-patients that are COVID-19 positive.
Beginning this week, the hospital data dashboard will return to being updated every weekday, courtesy of the Tri-Cities Medical Response System (TRIMRS).
As of Tuesday, 8% of hospital in-patients in the district were COVID-19 positive and the available staffed ICU beds decreased to 36.4%.
Vaccination coverage will continue to be tracked and updated on South Heartland’s vaccine data dashboard, found at www.southheartlandhealth.org, and will include both the percentage of district residents fully vaccinated and the percentage of residents who have received at least one dose of vaccine. A new four-county map on the main dashboard homepage shows the vaccination coverage by county.
To date, 39% of all South Heartland residents are fully vaccinated and 43% have received at least one dose. Nationally, 49.7% are fully vaccinated and 57.8% have received at least one dose.
“We continue to promote applying as many layers of prevention as you can, in as many places as you can,” Bever said. “This is the way we decrease risk of spread to vulnerable populations such as people who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated and those with compromised immune systems. The layers of prevention include hand washing, staying home from work, school and activities when we are sick, wearing face masks, and all of the other disease prevention steps we can take to protect ourselves and others.”
The vaccines against COVID-19 continue to appear highly effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations among those who have received them.
“Of the hospitalization data available in Nebraska, 97% of hospitalizations for COVID-19 since January 2021 have been among not-fully vaccinated individuals,” Bever said. “We can’t emphasize enough that the most effective way to protect ourselves and others from severe illness is to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccinations provide protection against all known variants, including delta.”
South Heartland will be offering weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Pfizer vaccine on Wednesdays through the month of August. Each clinic will run 5-7 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building, 1115 W. Second St., in Hastings.
Families are encouraged to bring their children age 12 and above. Minor children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Other recipients also are welcome. Enter at the west door. Masks are required. Participants may register in advance at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
