With young children’s doses of vaccines against COVID-19 soon to be available locally, the South Heartland District Health Department is encouraging that children as young as 6 months of age be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.
In the health department’s weekly update on local COVID-19 conditions Tuesday evening, Michele Bever, the department’s executive director, said the agency is expecting approval and recommendations for use of the Tender Care pediatric COVID vaccines yet this week and arrival of vaccine next week.
The products being delivered are to include Moderna (for children age 6 months to 6 years) and Pfizer (for children age 6 months to 4 years). Both now have been approved to provide protection against the novel coronavirus disease in such young patients.
“We know that COVID vaccination is very important for all ages. We will finally be able to provide that option for parents wanting to protect their very young children,” Bever said. “Getting children vaccinated can help them from getting really sick even if they do get infected. Vaccination can also help prevent serious short- and long-term complications of COVID-19.”
The South Heartland district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Bever said that even among individuals who already have contracted the viral infection, it isn't too late for anyone, including children, to get vaccinated and begin building protection against severe illness that could be caused by the current or future variants of the virus.
Children or teens with underlying medical conditions or a weakened immune system are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19. Those without underlying medical conditions aren't immune from serious illness, however.
Bever reported 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among district residents were logged last week, compared to 47 the week before.
Another 27 confirmed cases had been logged so far for this week by Tuesday.
At this point, all such numbers are understood to be undercounts since new cases of COVID-19 identified through at-home testing most often aren't reported to the health department.
Bever also reported the first BA.4 omicron subvariant in the South Heartland district had been identified through sequencing.
“Statewide, BA.2 is still the most common variant, although the proportion of cases caused by BA.4 and BA.5 variants continues to grow,” she said.
While most current cases of COVID-19 are mild or asymptomatic, the health department recommends individuals with underlying health conditions and those who live with, work with or care for others with underlying health conditions, should take precautions to reduce exposure.
“All who are eligible should stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations to protect themselves and others from getting very ill,” Bever said.
South Heartland continues to encourage residents to have at-home test kits on hand and to test if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
The community test positivity rate, or “community positivity,” in the district last week was 18.5%, down slightly from the previous week.
Positivity is the number of known new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among district residents, divided by the total number of tests known to have been performed. Community positivity doesn't include surveillance testing of long-term care facility residents and workers.
In the past two weeks, six long-term care centers in the district reported residents, staff or both testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 16 residents and six staff members tested positive in those six facilities combined.
Known testing decreased slightly last week, with 437 tests logged — down 2% from 443 the previous week. Reminder: at-home/self-tests aren't included in the case or test counts.
As of Tuesday, one hospital in-patient in the district was being treated for COVID-19, and 82% of staffed intensive care beds in district hospitals were available for new patients.
For information on local testing and vaccination sites, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
