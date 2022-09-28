While COVID-19 appears to be receding in the South Heartland Health District at this time, residents are encouraged not to forget influenza season is upon us and flu shots are recommended.

“To keep yourself and your family healthy, we encourage flu shots and staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, in the agency’s weekly news release updating local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

