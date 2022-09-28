While COVID-19 appears to be receding in the South Heartland Health District at this time, residents are encouraged not to forget influenza season is upon us and flu shots are recommended.
“To keep yourself and your family healthy, we encourage flu shots and staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, in the agency’s weekly news release updating local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“These are the best prevention steps so that you and your family members can continue — uninterrupted — with work, school and other activities this fall and winter.”
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Across the district, 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for the week ending Sept. 24 — down from 28 the previous week.
An additional seven cases were confirmed for Sunday through Tuesday of this week.
All reported tallies of new cases and tests administered are undercounts because at-home testing and the results it generates are not reported to the health department.
Known new cases of COVID-19 among district residents now have been declining for a month, Bever said. The current rate of new cases being reported now is classified as “moderate,” and the most recent wastewater surveillance report shows that virus levels in Hastings’ sewer system were “low” as of Sept. 20.
“These are good signs that the community levels of the virus are lower right now,” Bever said.
Meanwhile, however, influenza is in the air. As of mid-September, a small number of positive influenza diagnoses already were being reported in Nebraska.
Bever said flu vaccines are becoming available at many locations across the health district this week and residents should make plans to get their shots soon.
“It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination, so now is the time to put ‘Get Flu Shot’ on your calendar,” she said.
On Tuesday, South Heartland llaunched a new flu vaccine webpage listing locations in the four-county district where flu vaccine is available. The webpage includes hours, how to schedule an appointment and other useful information. The page can be found at southheartlandhealth.org.
Individuals signing up for a flu shot might consider getting their latest COVID-19 shot, as well. In some locations, they could get both shots in the same visit.
The South Heartland website also has information on where COVID-19 vaccine is available.
While local COVID-19 conditions have improved, the novel coronavirus and its variants aren’t done causing problems around the world. Eighty-three percent of the virus now circulating in Nebraska is the BA.5 omicron subvariant, but new variants are taking hold around the globe and now are starting to show up in the United States.
“We continue to encourage those who are most at risk of severe illness to protect themselves by staying up-to-date on vaccine and getting their bivalent booster when they are eligible,” Bever said. “We also encourage others to get up-to-date on their vaccinations to keep spread of the virus low in the community.”
The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters, which were introduced recently, specifically target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus that have been circulating heavily most recently. They are messenger RNA vaccines, just like the Pfizer and Moderna booster doses that were available previously, but have taken the place of those previous boosters.
Anyone who has completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine shots is eligible for the bivalent booster, even if he or she already has had two booster shots, provided he or she has not had either a primary shot or a booster shot in at least two months.
Around the health district, just one hospital patient was being treated for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Three long-term care centers around the district have reported positive cases among residents (four in all) and staff members (four in all) in the past two weeks.
As of Tuesday, the district’s rolling seven-day tally of known new COVID-19 cases equaled 33 per 100,000 population. Values of 100 or more per 100,000 are considered “high.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.