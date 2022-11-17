South Heartland District Health Department (copy)

 Laura Beahm/Tribune///////

Amid building anticipation for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season, metrics related to the novel coronavirus disease also are on the rise in the South Heartland Health District.

Numbers of new cases are increasing, more long-term care facilities are seeing outbreaks of COVID-19 among residents and/or staff, and virus levels in wastewater have returned to high levels after tapering off for a time, the district health department reported Thursday.

