Amid building anticipation for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season, metrics related to the novel coronavirus disease also are on the rise in the South Heartland Health District.
Numbers of new cases are increasing, more long-term care facilities are seeing outbreaks of COVID-19 among residents and/or staff, and virus levels in wastewater have returned to high levels after tapering off for a time, the district health department reported Thursday.
As it has done at more or less frequent intervals since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, South Heartland issues periodic news releases updating local conditions surrounding COVID-19.
Thursday brought the latest of those releases, and it painted a picture of communities under threat from a trio of respiratory illnesses that can cause severe problems in certain patients.
“The virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, along with influenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),” said Michele Bever, health department executive director. “These respiratory viruses can hit us hard, interrupting our holiday plans and our lives. Some people get so sick from these illnesses that they need hospital care. We encourage residents to stay up to date on their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, especially as we head into the holiday season.”
Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 among South Heartland residents were confirmed for the week ending Nov. 12. That was up from 33 for the previous week.
An additional 29 new cases had been confirmed for the current week, Sunday through Wednesday.
All such numbers undercount cases of COVID-19 in the local population since new cases of the viral infection identified through at-home testing seldom are reported to the health department.
As of Thursday, the district’s seven-day rolling tally of known new cases of COVID-19 equaled 64 per 100,000 population — in the “substantial” range.
Known testing last week increased by 46.5% from the previous week.
Over the past two weeks, five long-term care facilities in the district have reported staff and/or residents testing positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the most recent Nebraska Wastewater Surveillance Report indicated samples taken from the city of Hastings’ sewer system on Nov. 7 carried a “very high” level of the novel coronavirus.
Preliminary data in the most current Nebraska Genomic Surveillance Report for the novel coronavirus shows that BA.5 makes up 78% of the circulating virus statewide and new variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 account for about 13%.
COVID-19 vaccine is available from many health care providers throughout the health district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, and at public locations including the Clay County Health Department in Clay Center, as well as at South Heartland’s weekly Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the west end of Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St.
Janis Johnson, who is the health department’s assisted director and a registered nurse, cautioned that the Wednesday clinic won’t be available around the upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“Please note that the Allen’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule is changing for the holiday season so that the staff and volunteers may have a much-deserved break,” said Johnson, who manages the COVID-19 vaccine for the agency. “There will be no weekly COVID vaccine clinic held at Allen’s on Nov. 23, Dec. 21 or Dec. 28.”
South Heartland’s COVID-19 webpage lists locations in the four-county district where COVID-19 vaccine is available. The webpage includes the hours, how to schedule, whether walk-ins are welcome, and how to contact each clinic or pharmacy. The webpage may be accessed from the health department’s homepage: southheartlandhealth.ne.gov.
Among patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the health district during October, 91% were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, South Heartland reported. The hospitalized patients ranged in age from 35-87.
Bever said vaccines can help South Heartlanders keep themselves and their families safe over the holiday season, which often brings celebrations and get-togethers large and small.
“My wish is that all of our residents are able to enjoy the winter holiday season uninterrupted,” she said. “Take care of yourselves and your loved ones — help keep yourself and your family protected by staying up to date on all of your vaccinations.”
For more information on COVID-19, or for locations offering COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 tests or influenza vaccine, refer to the South Heartland website or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
