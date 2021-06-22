The South Heartland District Health Department went an entire week, June 13-19, without recording a single new case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a district resident.
Since Sunday, however, two new cases of the disease have been recorded — one in an Adams County resident and one in a Clay County resident, the health department announced in its weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday evening.
Since March 18, 2020, a running total of 4,924 cases of COVID-19 in South Heartland residents have been logged in the health district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Of those cases, 3,179 have been in Adams County residents, 780 in Clay County residents, 546 in Nuckolls County residents and 419 in Webster County residents.
These total reflect corrections made as the result of a data accuracy review completed June 16.
In Tuesday’s news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said the 14-day rolling average of daily new cases in South Heartland has continued to remain below the department’s goal for more than four weeks in a row.
“The department’s goal was to reach and sustain at or below eight new cases per day per 100,000 population, and we are currently at a 14-day average of 0.5 new cases per day per 100K,” Bever said. “In addition, with no reported cases in long term care facilities or in the community last week, the percent positive tests (positivity) decreased to 0% for the week ending June 19.”
As a result of the small number of recent new cases and other favorable metrics, the South Heartland risk dial reading, which indicates the danger associated with further local spread of the virus and its variants, has dropped to a level not seen since the risk dial’s introduction.
The good metrics include zero patients in district hospitals being treated for COVID-19 as of June 18 and 64% of intensive care beds in those hospitals available for new patients.
“Based on these metrics, I have good news to report for our health district: the risk dial needle dropped again this week to 1.0, at the bottom of the moderate risk level (yellow), bordering on low risk (green). Remember, the COVID-19 Risk Dial is just one tool that helps us to describe the potential risk of further spread of the virus and the potential for resurgence.”
Bever said the drop primarily reflects the metrics being sustained below the target levels, but also is based on discontinuation of the contact tracing metric, which she said no longer is meaningful with such small numbers of new cases. She also said the vaccination rate continues to be an important factor.
The overwhelming majority of South Heartland’s senior citizens now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but much work remains to get younger individuals inoculated.
“While vaccination of residents age 65 and older has increased to 80% being fully vaccinated, we still have the threat of variants and our vaccination rate across the other age groups is not where we need it to be to reduce the risk of resurgence,” Bever said. “Our goal is 70% of South Heartland residents having received at least one dose of vaccine, and we are at 40%. We would like to see our district reach a milestone of 45% by the end of the summer, or sooner, which means about 2,200 new people will need to get their first COVID-19 shot.”
She reported that one previously logged positive case of COVID-19 in a district resident now has been confirmed through sequencing to be associated with the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus, often called the United Kingdom or U.K. variant.
“This brings to 20 the number of variants confirmed in South Heartland counties — 19 B.1.1.7 and one B.1.351,” Bever said.
Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is highly effective in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by both the original version of the virus and the variants, Bever said.
South Heartland’s vaccine webpage (see www.southheartlandhealth.org) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the district and which vaccine products are offered at each site. All three vaccine products approved for use in the United States — Pfizer BioNTech, J&J Janssen, and Moderna — are available in the health district.
“This list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site,” Bever said. “In addition, there are health care providers in the district who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients. We encourage residents to contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 for more information or assistance in scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.