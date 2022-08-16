One week after recording its 11,000th known positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a district resident, the South Heartland District Health Department has reached another unwelcome milestone:
One hundred fifty deaths attributed to the viral infection, two years and five months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its weekly Tuesday update of local COVID-19 conditions, the health department announced it had received confirmation of two additional deaths since the Aug. 9 report, bringing the district’s cumulative total since spring 2020 to 150.
Both deaths occurred within the past three months, the agency said. Deaths aren’t publicly announced as having been caused by COVID-19 until South Heartland has received official death certificates from the state of Nebraska confirming that information.
Also on Tuesday, the health department reported 44 additional known new confirmed cases of the infection for the week ending Aug. 13, compared to 65 for the previous week — plus 12 additional new cases for Sunday through Tuesday of this week. None of those numbers include new cases found through at-home testing.
Since March 18, 2020, a cumulative total of 11,030 known cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in district residents.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
In Tuesday’s news release, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said while the number of known new cases of COVID-19 dropped last week, testing of the viral load in Hastings’ sanitary sewer system tells a different story.
“COVID case rates and positivity have declined compared to the previous week, but virus levels in wastewater have continued to rise, a sign of the virus’s ongoing presence in our community,” Bever said.
Meanwhile, testing (not including at-home testing) numbers in the district declined precipitously last week — down nearly 30% from the previous week, to 234. Self-tests aren’t included in the total because they typically aren’t reported to the health department.
Based on the limited testing, positivity (also known as the case positivity rate) for the week ending Aug. 13 still was classified as high, at 31%, and the seven-day rolling case tally had dropped from “high” to “substantial,” equaling 66 cases per 100,000 as of Aug. 16.
“While we are still tracking these metrics and posting them on our COVID-19 dashboard, they are less helpful to us for understanding the current levels of the virus in the district,” Bever said. “This is why we also watch SARS-CoV-2 virus levels in wastewater, from the treatment facility (Hastings Utilities’ Pollution Control Center) in Hastings. These levels are still trending upward, which means COVID is still here, and we still need to take precautions because of it.”
The test positivity rate is the number of known new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a given week divided by the known total number of tests administered for that same week. “Community positivity” doesn’t reflect results from surveillance testing at long-term care facilities.
Late last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its guidance on isolation and precautions for people with COVID-19. Bever said the revised guidance didn’t change the fact that individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or who test positive for COVID-19 always should isolate from others early, during their most infectious period.
“We have a step-by-step summary for what to do if you were exposed and what to do if you test positive or have symptoms, as well as infographics of the CDC’s updated guidance,” Bever said. “The step-by-step summary and infographics may be viewed or downloaded from our website, southheartlandhealth.org.”
The health department continues to recommend keeping COVID-19 test kits on hand and keeping up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
For locations offering COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 tests, refer to the SHDHD website or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
For weekly state, national and global COVID-19 updates, visit the UNMC Global Center for Health Security: https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/covid-19/biweekly-updates.html.
