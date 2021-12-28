One more resident of the South Heartland Health District has been confirmed to have lost his or her life to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the district health department reported Tuesday.
The additional death brings to 118 the total number of South Heartland residents who have succumbed to the viral infection since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
In the health department’s weekly Tuesday evening update of local COVID-19 conditions, Executive Director Michele Bever said the unnamed decedent’s case of the infection had been reported previously in district statistics.
The health department doesn’t announce a death as being related to COVID-19 unless and until it has received notification of the cause of death from the state of Nebraska. Receiving such notification takes time.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in a South Heartland resident was reported on March 18, 2020, a running total of 7,788 residents have been confirmed positive for the disease.
In related news Tuesday, Bever reported that the health district will enter 2022 under the same informational COVID-19 Advisory that has been in effect since Sept. 15, since community transmission metrics have remained at high levels continuously.
“The rolling seven-day new cases per 100,000 and the weekly positivity have remained at high levels for the past three and a half months,” Bever said. “Our local and state health systems are still stretched thin in their capacity to provide care for critically ill Nebraskans. We recommend using multiple layers of prevention to reduce the risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death, including:
• Getting fully vaccinated and boosted
• Getting tested before attending indoor gatherings, especially with individuals who are at higher risk of severe infection
• Avoiding crowded places
• Avoiding confined indoor spaces
• Staying home when you have symptoms
• Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings
• Washing hands frequently
• Keeping 6 feet distance from others
Positivity, otherwise known as the test positivity rate, is the number of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by laboratories in a given week, divided by the total number of tests known to have been administered in that same time period.
Locally, indicators of community transmission remained similar to the previous week.
Community positivity was 32% for the week ending Christmas Day; overall positivity, which includes long-term care surveillance testing, increased slightly to 17.8%. Positivity of 10% or more is considered high community transmission.
Bever also reported the case rate increased since last week’s report to 281 new cases per 100,000 population for the most recent seven days ending Tuesday. One hundred cases per 100,000 in seven days is considered high community transmission.
Bever said the health department logged 112 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases among district residents for the week ending Christmas Day, which was a short reporting week. In the previous week, 119 new cases were recorded.
Another 76 confirmed positive cases were recorded Monday and Tuesday of this week.
The health department was notified of just 535 COVID-19 tests being administered last week — down from 634 the previous week and down even more from the 1,000-plus tests per week that were occurring in mid-November.
The 535 tests were the smallest number for one week since mid-August. However, results of at-home tests now available for purchase in the district obviously aren’t reported to the health department unless the consumer chooses to self-report a positive test.
South Heartland’s COVID-19 data dashboard indicated some improvement in hospitalization metrics from last week, with 45% of staffed intensive care beds now available and an aggregate census of 10 COVID-19 inpatients indicated from Tuesday morning’s hospital reports. Thirty-one percent of hospital in-patients were COVID-19-positive.
On Dec. 21, the district’s three hospitals had a combined total of 14 in-patients being treated for COVID-19 — 35.9% of all hospital in-patients. At that time, 27.3% of intensive care beds were available for new patients.
Bever noted that South Heartland is adhering to updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to isolation and quarantine that were announced Monday.
Among other things, the updated recommendations cut from 10 days to five days the isolation period for an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, provided that the individual has no symptoms or is improving.
According to the CDC’s announcement, the changes reflect the current science on when and for how long a person is maximally infectious, including characteristics of the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
The recommendations for isolation, as well as for quarantine by people exposed to or having had close contact with someone known to have COVID-19, are posted on the health department’s website: southheartlandhealth.org.
South Heartland continues to urge vaccination and boosters against COVID-19 for everyone who is eligible — especially in the face of the ascendant omicron variant of the virus now racing across the United States.
“Full vaccination plus a booster is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness and the need for hospitalization, especially in light of the omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country,” Bever said. “Although omicron has not been detected in any of our four counties yet, we would be surprised if it isn’t already here.”
South Heartland encourages residents to contact their own health care providers or the health department with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the health district and are recommended for anyone 5 years and older. Boosters are available for all adults 18 and over when they are eligible.
For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the South Heartland website or call the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
