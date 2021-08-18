The South Heartland District Health Department last week recorded more new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among district residents than were logged in all of July.
The health district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, saw 39 new laboratory-confirmed cases for the week of Aug. 8-14.
Besides exceeding the July monthly total, that number also was up 22% from the total for the previous calendar week, the health department reported in its weekly Tuesday night update on COVID-19 developments.
In the first three days of this week, the department has logged an additional 28 cases.
Meanwhile, three more previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been traced through laboratory work to the ascendant delta variant of the virus.
“The delta variant is highly contagious, spreading more easily from person to person,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in Tuesday’s news release.
“For the original version of the virus, one person with COVID-19 infected two to three others, on average,” she said. “With the delta variant, data is showing that one person is infecting six to seven other people, so the variant is two to three times as contagious as the original version of the virus.”
Since March 18, 2020, South Heartland has recorded a running total of 5,062 cases of COVID-19 among residents.
Bever reported the district’s overall weekly test positivity rate increased from 7.7%, in the moderate transmission range, to 12.1%, which is considered high transmission. The test positivity rate is the number of confirmed new cases recorded in a given week divided by the number of COVID-19 tests administered in that same period.
For the general population, which excludes residents and staff members tested in long-term care settings, the positivity rate increased from 13.4% to 17.2% (high transmission) for Aug. 8-14. The positivity rate for the long-term care facilities remained at zero for the 12th consecutive week.
The number of new cases per 100,000 people for the seven-day period that ended Monday was 126.1 for the health district. Low transmission is fewer than 10 cases in the past seven days, and high transmission is greater than 100 cases in a seven-day period. It’s important to note that South Heartland now is reporting the total number of new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days instead of the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000.
Hospital capacity is tracked using the percent of in-patients that are COVID-19 positive and the fraction of staffed intensive care unit beds that are available. As of Tuesday, 20% of hospital in-patients in the health district were COVID-19 positive and 45.5% of the staffed ICU beds were available.
The district’s three hospitals are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Especially in view of the ongoing growth in case numbers, Bever continues to urge district residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are eligible and haven’t yet received their shot or shots.
“The vaccines are our best defense against COVID-19, protecting us from severe illness and hospitalization due to infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Bever said. “Please get your COVID-19 shots so you are fully vaccinated. When used together with other layers of prevention in our schools, worksites and community settings, we are all better protected.”
South Heartland is offering weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Pfizer vaccine on Wednesdays through the month of September, 5-7 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building, 1115 W. Second St. in Hastings.
Families are encouraged to bring their children age 12 and above for vaccination. Minor children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Others also are welcome to be vaccinated at these clinics.
Those attending should enter the door on the west end of the building. Masks are required. Participants may register in advance at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
SHDHD’s vaccine webpage (southheartlandhealth.org) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the district and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and, if needed, how to make an appointment at each site.
In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.