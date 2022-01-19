Nebraska’s first four deaths from influenza this season include at least one in the south central part of the state.
In a news release Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced the four deaths, all in individuals over age 50.
The victims lived in the Two Rivers, Sarpy/Cass and Douglas County public health districts. The Two Rivers district includes Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties.
According to the state news release, one of the victims was infected with influenza B and the other three had influenza A.
One of the victims with influenza A also had a coinfection with the novel coronavirus or a variant that causes COVID-19.
Influenza activity currently is elevated in Nebraska and, along with COVID-19, is contributing to the current environment of widespread illness among Nebraska residents of all ages.
“The flu can be a life-threatening disease for some, and can get anyone sick,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state epidemiologist, in Wednesday’s news release. “Influenza is now spreading throughout the state in addition to COVID-19. If you get sick, stay home. The most effective prevention measure for the flu is the flu vaccine.”
The state also is promoting a number of practical prevention measures aimed at thwarting spread of influenza. These include:
— Cover your nose or mouth with a tissue every time you cough or sneeze, then throw the used tissue in the wastebasket.
— If you don’t have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve.
— After coughing or sneezing, always clean your hands ith soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
— Stay home when you are sick.
— Do not share eating utensils, drinking glasses, towels or other personal items.
— Cean your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand cleaner.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
— Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.