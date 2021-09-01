Of the 74 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among residents of the South Heartland Health District so far this week, more than one-third are in young people.
That’s the word from the district health department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties and on Tuesday night issued its weekly update on COVID-19 developments.
Trends related to the virus continue to run in the wrong direction, as they have been for the last several weeks.
“Cases continue to increase week over week in South Heartland counties. Last week we received 62 lab results positive for COVID-19 compared to 54 the week before,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in her news release. “We only logged 37 cases for the whole month of July.”
The department already had received 74 case reports for this calendar week by end of day Tuesday — and a good share of them are in college-age individuals and younger.
“So far this week, 36.5 percent of the cases were under 20 years old, compared to 26.8 percent for the month of August overall and 21.6 percent for the month of July,” Bever said.
South Heartland’s overall weekly test positivity rate was 13.7%, signifying high transmission. For the general population (excluding long-term care residents and staff), the rate was 21.4% (high transmission) for the week ending Aug. 28.
“Based on new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (ending August 31), our counties all have high community transmission,” Bever said.
While percent positive tests in long-term care facilities remained at zero for the 14th week in a row, Bever said her department is aware of some positive results in long-term care settings that had not made it through the formal reporting system yet.
The test positivity rate is the number of new confirmed positive cases logged in a given week divided by the total number of tests administered in that same time period. Long-term care residents and staff are tested relatively frequently, and on an ongoing basis.
Hospital capacity metrics as of Tuesday showed 5% of hospital in-patients in the health district were COVID-19 positive and 36% of the staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients.
The district overall had 228 new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. Webster County had the highest rate of the four counties, at 258 new cases per 100K. More than 100 new cases per 100K in seven days is considered high community transmission. Low community transmission is fewer than 10 new cases per 100K in seven days.
Bever said symptoms of infection with the ascendant delta variant of the novel coronavirus are the same as other COVID-19 virus variants. This includes a wide range of flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat and congestion or runny nose. Loss of taste and smell is another common symptom that is typical with COVID-19 infection.
Some people may show mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.
People who are unvaccinated and people who are age 65 or older, or who have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or immunosuppression, are most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infection.
“If you have any underlying health conditions, please protect yourself with as many layers of prevention as you can,” Bever said. “The more layers you are able to use, the better. We ask everyone to be considerate of the health of their friends, neighbors, work colleagues, and other community members by using these layers of prevention. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and it is the best layer of prevention we have.
“We know these layers work to limit the spread of the virus and more importantly to limit the severity of COVID-19 illness. So, please, stay home when you are ill or have had close contact with someone with COVID-19, practice good hygiene like washing hands and not touching your face, wear masks in public, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and avoid crowded spaces and confined indoor places.”
Bever urges residents to get fully vaccinated. SHDHD is holding weekly walk-in COVID vaccination clinics with Pfizer vaccine on Wednesdays through the month of September, 5-7 p.m. at the west end of the Allen’s building, 1115 W. Second St. in Hastinngs.
Families are encouraged to bring their children age 12 and above. Minor children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Others are also welcome to be vaccinated at these clinics.
Those attending should enter at Allen’s west door. Masks are required. Participants may register in advance at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
South Heartland’s vaccine webpage (southheartlandhealth.org) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the district and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated.
In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.
