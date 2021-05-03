TestNebraska service ends at Mary Lanning
Testing for infection with the novel coronavirus through TestNebraska ended Friday at Mary Lanning Healthcare, the hospital announced in a news release.
TestNebraska was initiated at Mary Lanning in August 2020 and has provided free drive-up testing for thousands of individuals exhibiting symptoms or following their exposure or possible exposure to someone confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
TestNebraska is a public-private partnership involving the state of Nebraska, local health care providers and laboratories, with determination of eligibility and test scheduling handled centrally online.
Terri Brown, director of laboratory services at Mary Lanning, said the number of people in need of testing has declined dramatically.
Those needing tests can go to www.testnebraska.com to find alternate locations for service in Tribland. Meanwhile, Mary Lanning family care clinics will be offering COVID-19 testing for their own patients.
Woman denies drug distribution charge
A 38-year-old Hastings resident denied a charge of drug distribution Monday in Adams County District Court.
Lucinda A. Minteh of 405 N. Bellevue Ave. No. 2 pleaded not guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a further hearing in the case for June 8 at 10 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Minteh had been stopped near a residence at the intersection of Seventh Street and Saunders Avenue and there was a warrant out for her arrest.
While she was being searched before being taken into custody, Minteh told officers that she had drugs in her possession and she had gotten them for a man known as “Crystal Cowboy.”
Officers found 53 grams of meth, a bag of marijuana, about 30 pills of various prescription medications and other drug paraphernalia.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
