A steaming, hissing relic of a bygone era in American railroading history will make a brief stop on Hastings’ east edge and later in Belvidere Sunday so the public can see it up close.
Big Boy No. 4104, a Union Pacific steam locomotive built to crawl up and down mountains while delivering equipment during World War II, is scheduled to stop at the East 12th Street crossing of the Union Pacific mainline, just east of the former Adams Central District 15 (AC East) elementary school property, at around 1:30 p.m.
In a news release, the railroad said Big Boy should be at the Hastings stop for about 45 minutes, until around 2:15 p.m., before continuing its journey southeastward.
The locomotive then is expected to arrive in Belvidere at 3:45 p.m., again remaining for about 45 minutes. The Belvidere stop will be at the C Street crossing.
The locomotive departed its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, early Thursday morning. After brief “whistle stops” at Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, and Kimball in the Nebraska Panhandle, the engine had arrived in Sidney for its first overnight stop by midafternoon.
Friday whistle stops are to include Julesburg, Colorado, and Ogallala. The engine is to spend Friday and Saturday nights in North Platte, then make several stops in southern Nebraska on Sunday en route to Kansas City, Missouri.
Whistle stops planned for Sunday include Cozad (U.S. Highway 30 and Meridian Avenue), 9:30 a.m.; Kearney (Central Avenue crossing), 11:45 a.m.; Hastings; and Belvidere.
The locomotive is expected to reach Fairbury around 5 p.m. Sunday and spend the night there, where it also will be viewable by the public.
The trip from Cheyenne to Kansas City is the beginning of a 10-state tour for Big Boy, which was delivered to the Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was one of just 25 of its kind to be built and is the only one operating today.
According to the UP news release, Big Boy was built for the purpose of crossing the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little more than 1 million miles.
The locomotive was reacquired by UP in 2013 and restored to service in 2019. This will be its first tour since 2019, when it was rolled out to celebrate the 150th anniversary of completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869.
The tour will include whistle stops in more than 90 communities and one-day public display events in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; New Orleans; St. Louis; and Denver.
Union Pacific says visitors at the whistle stops will be able to take photographs of the engine and visit with the crew. For safety purposes, all visitors should stay back at least 25 feet from the railroad tracks when taking their photos.
A complete schedule of Big Boy’s 2021 tour, including a map, is available at http://upsgteam.com. The tour will be chronicled on Twitter at http://twitter.com/UP_Steam#BigBoy2021.
