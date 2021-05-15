The South Heartland District Health Department will be offering three COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week for individuals ages 12 and older.

South Heartland Executive Director Michele Bever said the community vaccine clinics would be administering Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which earlier this week received emergency use authorization for adolescents ages 12-15 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

 The vaccine clinics will be in the west end of the Allen’s building, 1115 W. Second St., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. each day.

No appointments are needed, but Bever recommended individuals pre-register at vaccinate.ne.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany children under age 19.

For more information, contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.

