The South Heartland District Health Department will be offering three COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week for individuals ages 12 and older.
South Heartland Executive Director Michele Bever said the community vaccine clinics would be administering Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which earlier this week received emergency use authorization for adolescents ages 12-15 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The vaccine clinics will be in the west end of the Allen’s building, 1115 W. Second St., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. each day.
No appointments are needed, but Bever recommended individuals pre-register at vaccinate.ne.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany children under age 19.
For more information, contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
