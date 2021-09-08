The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among residents of the South Heartland Health District more than doubled last week from the week before that — and two-thirds of the new patients are under age 40.
In her regular Tuesday night news release providing a weekly update on COVID-19 developments, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said the big week-over-week jump in numbers continued the recent trend of increases.
Bever reported logging 136 positive labs for the week ending Sept. 4, as opposed to 62 for the week ending Aug. 28. The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“We saw a 120% increase in cases last week over the previous week,” Bever said. “Of these, 33% were under age 20, 34% were 20 to 39 years old, 21% were 40 to 59 years old, and 12% were ages 60 and above.”
By the end of the day Tuesday, the health department already had received confirmation of 58 new cases for this calendar week.
Overall, the district had 120 new cases, equating to 265 new cases per 100,000 people, in the seven-day period that ended Tuesday night. More than 100 new cases per 100,000 population in seven days is considered high community transmission. Low community transmission is under 10 new cases per 100,000 in seven days.
SHDHD’s overall weekly test positivity rate was 17% (high transmission) for the week ending Sept. 4. By county, positivity was 19.9% in Adams, 12.1% in Clay, 13.1% in Nuckolls and 11.7% in Webster.
The test positivity rate is the number of new cases of COVID-19 logged in a given week divided by the total number of tests administered. More than 10% positivity is considered high community transmission. Below 5% positivity is considered low community transmission.
As of Tuesday, 12.2% of hospital in-patients in the health district were COVID-19-positive and 18.2% of the staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients. The district’s three hospitals are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Bever said all four South Heartland counties are experiencing high community transmission based on county positivity and new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. These weekly and daily metrics can be followed on South Heartland’s COVID-19 data dashboard, found on the district website at www.southheartlandhealth.org.
At the same time, vaccination coverage continues to increase a little each week. Bever said 42.2% of South Heartland residents are fully vaccinated and 45.6% have received at least one dose.
“The continued improvement in vaccine coverage is good news because the vaccine is highly effective at reducing severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalizations due to COVID,” she said. “People who are not fully vaccinated and people who are age 65 or older, or who have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or immunosuppression, are most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infection.”
Bever urged residents to be considerate of the health of their friends, neighbors, work colleagues, and other community members by using layers of prevention.
“Stay home when you are ill or have had close contact with someone with COVID-19, practice good hygiene like washing hands and not touching your face, wear masks in public, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, avoid crowded spaces and confined indoor places, and get fully vaccinated,” she said.
“We know these layers work to limit the spread of the virus and more importantly to limit the severity of COVID-19 illness. Vaccination is the best layer of prevention. It is widely available at no cost within our health district.”
The district’s vaccine webpage includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and, if needed, how to make an appointment at each site.
In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.
