The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is making the rounds once again at local long-term care facilities — one of several signs that mutations of the troublesome virus remain present in south central Nebraska.
In a news release Thursday evening, the South Heartland District Health Department reported rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in long-term care center staff and residents.
Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, said four long-term care facilities in the health district had reported new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, with a total of seven staff members and 10 residents testing positive.
Meanwhile, laboratory analysis of samples from the city of Hastings’ sanitary sewer system indicate plenty of virus continues to swirl around the health district’s largest community.
“We are also monitoring the virus levels in the community through wastewater surveillance, which is showing that the virus is continuing to circulate in the community and the number of infections in the area is significant,” Bever said.
The most recent wastewater surveillance report for Hastings shows the trending levels of the virus that causes COVID-19. The results from samples collected on Feb. 7 show virus levels classified as “very high.”
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Headquarters are in Hastings.
In Thursday’s news release, Bever reported the variant XBB.1.5, sometimes referred to as the “Kraken” variant, now is the predominant variant in Nebraska and has been identified in the South Heartland health district.
Preliminary data from Nebraska’s Genomic Surveillance Report shows that variant XBB.1.5 is responsible for 44% of current Nebraska COVID-19 cases, while the percentage of cases caused by other variants has declined. Others now present include BQ.1.1 (13%), BQ.1 (11%), BA.5 (11%), and BA.2.75 (9%).
Bever said that with ongoing virus mutations and recombinations leading to new variants, district residents need to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination program.
“We are fortunate to have vaccines that offer strong protection against COVID-19, including against the new variants,” she said.
According to recent analysis by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals who were vaccinated with the bivalent booster were 14 times less likely to die from COVID-19 than were unvaccinated individuals and three times less likely to die from the disease than were those who got only the original COVID-19 vaccines.
The bivalent booster, available for several months now, protects against both the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the omicron variants that came around later.
Janis Johnson, a registered nurse and South Heartland’s immunization manager, said the COVID-19 vaccines are effective against known variants and are proven to be safe.
“You are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines when you complete a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and receive a bivalent booster dose,” Johnson said. “Being up to date helps protect you against getting seriously ill if you become infected. Our local data shows that most people needing hospital care for COVID-19 illness are either not vaccinated or not up to date with their vaccinations.”
South Heartland offers walk-in access to free COVID-19 vaccine primary series and free bivalent boosters from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of February and March. Upcoming walk-in clinic dates are Feb. 22, March 8 and March 22.
For other locations offering COVID-19 vaccine in the health district, refer to the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
“Prevention is still our best way to reduce our risk of getting infected and getting very sick or needing hospitalization,” Bever said. “Help keep yourself and your family protected by practicing good hygiene and staying home when you are sick to reduce the spread of any respiratory illnesses. Most important of all, stay up to date on all of your vaccinations to reduce the spread of preventable illnesses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.