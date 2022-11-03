With metrics for the novel coronavirus disease on a slight uptick locally and other respiratory illnesses also appearing on the scene, the South Heartland District Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves and others.

In a news release updating the local health picture Thursday, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, reported that COVID-19 numbers are rising a bit, with 26 new cases confirmed among district residents for the week ending Oct. 29 compared to 30 the week before but 23 additional new cases already reported for the first five days of the current week.

