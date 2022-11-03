With metrics for the novel coronavirus disease on a slight uptick locally and other respiratory illnesses also appearing on the scene, the South Heartland District Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves and others.
In a news release updating the local health picture Thursday, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, reported that COVID-19 numbers are rising a bit, with 26 new cases confirmed among district residents for the week ending Oct. 29 compared to 30 the week before but 23 additional new cases already reported for the first five days of the current week.
The rate of new COVID-19 cases currently stands in the “substantial” (orange) level, equaling 55 cases per 100,000 population for the past seven days. That number is an undercount since new cases identified through at-home testing don’t need to be reported to the health department.
In other trends, Bever’s agency saw an increase to three in the number of long-term care facilities reporting staff or residents testing positive in the past two weeks.
Officials also have noted an increase in the level of virus measured from samples of wastewater in Hastings. Samples taken Oct. 25 came back with levels in the “moderate” range.
“It is concerning that we are seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 case rates, especially when we have other respiratory illnesses, like influenza (flu) and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) that are beginning to spread locally,” Bever said.
The South Heartland district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. On Thursday, Bever also reported the death of the 156th district resident that officially has been linked to COVID-19.
The death occurred within the past two months, Bever said. The health department doesn’t report deaths as being associated with COVID-19 unless or until that information is confirmed on an official Nebraska death certificate, which takes time to receive.
According to the most recent Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Flu Report, the South Heartland district has the dubious distinction of being No. 1 in the state for influenza case rates and No. 2, after Douglas County, for RSV case rates.
All three illnesses are cause for concern and caution, Bever said.
“Children infected with any of these viruses can get very ill and may need hospitalization,” she said. “Children also spread these viruses in the community to other people, of all ages, some of whom are more at risk for severe illness because of their underlying health conditions or their age. This is one factor that keeps our community spread at the current levels, and it concerns me as we look ahead to the winter months and the likely arrival of new COVID-19 variants.”
Preliminary data included in the most current Nebraska Genomic Surveillance Report show that BA.5 makes up 88% of the circulating virus and BA.4.6 accounts for 6%. Both are omicron variants.
Bever is urging district residents to do what they can to inoculate themselves against the viruses and the trouble they can cause.
“Help keep yourself and your family protected by staying up to date on all of your vaccinations,” she said.
In October, South Heartland started receiving Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine for children age 5-11.
“This is great news because it means another age group has access to boosters to help protect them and their family members,” Bever said. “Getting boosted for COVID-19, getting annual flu vaccinations, and protecting against RSV by practicing good hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and keeping children home when they are sick — all of this helps reduce spread of these respiratory viruses and protects against serious illness.”
South Heartland’s flu vaccine webpage lists locations in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties where influenza vaccine is available. The flu vaccine webpage includes the hours, how to schedule, whether walk-ins are welcome, insurance billing, and contact information for each clinic or pharmacy. The webpage may be accessed from the health department’s website homepage: southheartlandhealth.ne.gov.
