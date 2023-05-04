US Deaths
A man walks through the snow-covered Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Jan. 23.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

NEW YORK — U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the nation’s No. 4 cause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings. In 2020 and 2021, only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus.

