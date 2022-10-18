Creighton Media Day Basketball

Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman (left) talks with coach Greg McDermott during the NCAA college basketball team’s practice Oct. 11 in Omaha. Scheierman is in his first year at Creighton after transferring from South Dakota State.

 Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP

NEW YORK — For the first time since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton is the preseason choice to win the conference.

The ninth-ranked Bluejays received eight first-place votes from the league’s coaches Tuesday. Creighton returns three double-digit scorers from last season’s team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

