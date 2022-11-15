OMAHA — No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night.

In the first matchup of top 25 teams in the 48-game history of the Nebraska-Creighton series, Nebraska (2-1) could not get untracked in its first road contest of the season, falling to the Bluejays (3-0) in their home opener in front of a school-record crowd of 2,306.

