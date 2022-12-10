CARY, N.C. — The Creighton men’s soccer team’s magical postseason run came to an end with a 3-2 setback to No. 3 Syracuse in the College Cup Semifinals on Friday.
The loss ends the Bluejays’ nation-leading seven-match win streak and season with a 13-5-6 overall record. With the win, Syracuse improves to 18-2-4 on the season and advances to the National Title match on Monday night against the winner of No. 13 Indiana and Pittsburgh.
Syracuse got on the board first in the 37th minute (36:06) as Christian Curti took advantage of a loose ball just in front of the goal to give the Orange a 1-0 lead.
Early in the second half, junior Duncan McGuire (Omaha, Neb.) pulled his squad even with his 23rd goal of the season to set the Creighton single-season record. Senior Callum Watson (Essex, England) set the goal in motion with a long to the lower left corner. McGuire’s goal came with in the 50th minute (49:18).
Syracuse reclaimed the advantage just 91 seconds later as Nathan Opoku scored on a breakaway shot. The assist went to Jeorgio Kocevski as he sent the outlet pass.
Graduate transfer Alfie Pope (London, England) knotted the match once more at 2-2, completing a series of passes from Watson and junior Luke Mitchell (Denver, Colo.). Pope’s goal crossed in the 64th minute (63:55).
The decisive tally came in the 86th minute (85:07) as Levonte Johnson took a pass from Nathan Opoku.
