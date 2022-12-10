CARY, N.C. — The Creighton men’s soccer team’s magical postseason run came to an end with a 3-2 setback to No. 3 Syracuse in the College Cup Semifinals on Friday.

The loss ends the Bluejays’ nation-leading seven-match win streak and season with a 13-5-6 overall record. With the win, Syracuse improves to 18-2-4 on the season and advances to the National Title match on Monday night against the winner of No. 13 Indiana and Pittsburgh.

