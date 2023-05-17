Dead Eagles Violations

This trail camera still image provided by researcher Mike Lockhart shows a bald eagle landing on a trap set by Lockhart on April 30 near Medicine Bow, Wyo. A captive eagle used as a lure is seen to the right. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows some wind farms to kill eagles under a government permit program.

 Mike Lockhart via AP

ROLLING HILLS, Wyo. — Criminal cases brought by U.S. wildlife officials for killing or harming protected bald and golden eagles dropped sharply in recent years, even as officials ramped up issuing permits that will allow wind energy companies to kill thousands of eagles without legal consequence.

The falloff in enforcement of eagle protection laws — which accelerated in the Trump administration and has continued under President Joe Biden — was revealed in U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service data obtained by The Associated Press.

