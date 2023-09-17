Rice Krispies treats are celebrated not only for their delightful simplicity but also for their versatility. These beloved treats have been embraced by cultures around the world, with each region adding its unique twist. From the classic marshmallow and butter combination to variations featuring different cereals, flavors, and toppings, the diversity of Rice Krispies treats is a testament to culinary creativity.
Whether enjoyed as a sweet, gooey dessert in the United States or as a crispy, savory snack in Asia, Rice Krispies treats have an adaptable quality that transcends borders and taste preferences. Their universal appeal brings people together to savor the joy of a timeless treat with a multicultural touch.
Monday marks national Rice Krispies treats day, so below are a few unique ways you can celebrate the holiday.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bliss
These Rice Krispies treats are a chocolate and peanut butter lover's dream. Melted chocolate and peanut butter are spread over the classic Rice Krispies base, creating a luscious and indulgent topping.
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over low heat. Stir in a 10-ounce package of marshmallows until completely melted. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add 1/2 cup of peanut butter and 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal. Mix until well combined. Press the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 cup of chocolate chips with 1/2 cup of peanut butter, stirring until smooth. Pour the chocolate and peanut butter mixture over the Rice Krispies treats and spread it evenly. Allow the treats to cool and the chocolate topping to set before cutting them into squares.
Fruity Pebbles Extravaganza
These colorful treats replace Rice Krispies with Fruity Pebbles cereal, adding a burst of fruity flavor and vibrant colors to your dessert.
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over low heat. Stir in a 10-ounce package of marshmallows until completely melted. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add 6 cups of Fruity Pebbles cereal. Mix until well combined. Press the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Allow the treats to cool before cutting them into squares. Optionally, add dried fruit for extra sweetness.
These Rice Krispies treats capture the essence of s'mores, combining marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate chips for a campfire-inspired delight.
How to Make S'mores Sensation Rice Krispies Treats
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over low heat. Stir in a 10-ounce package of marshmallows until completely melted. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal, 1 cup of mini marshmallows, 1 cup of broken graham crackers, and 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. Mix until well combined. Press the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Drizzle melted chocolate over the top and sprinkle with additional graham cracker crumbs. Allow the treats to cool before cutting them into squares.
These treats feature a cookies and cream twist with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies mixed into the marshmallow mixture and more cookies on top.
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over low heat. Stir in a 10-ounce package of marshmallows until completely melted. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal and 1 1/2 cups of crushed chocolate sandwich cookies. Mix until well combined. Press the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle extra crushed cookies on top while the mixture is still warm. Allow the treats to cool before cutting them into squares.
These sweet and salty treats combine the gooey goodness of caramel with the satisfying crunch of pretzels.
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over low heat. Stir in a 10-ounce package of marshmallows until completely melted. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal and 2 cups of crushed pretzels. Mix until well combined. Press the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Drizzle warm caramel sauce over the top and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt. Allow the treats to cool before cutting them into squares.
These Rice Krispies treats are inspired by red velvet cake, featuring a vibrant red color and a cream cheese frosting drizzle.
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over low heat. Stir in a 10-ounce package of marshmallows until completely melted. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal and 2 tablespoons of red velvet cake mix. Mix until well combined. Press the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips and drizzle it over the treats. Allow the treats to cool before cutting them into squares.
These treats infuse the flavors of coffee and chocolate, making them perfect for coffee lovers.
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over low heat. Stir in a 10-ounce package of marshmallows until completely melted. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal, 2 tablespoons of instant coffee granules dissolved in 1 tablespoon of hot water, and 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. Mix until well combined. Press the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Drizzle melted chocolate over the top for an extra chocolatey touch. Allow the treats to cool before cutting them into squares.
