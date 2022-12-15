Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers before midnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers before midnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.