DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The chances of the winning the World Cup might have gone for Croatia and Morocco, but “immortality” is at stake when the two teams meet in Saturday’s third-place playoff.
Croatia forward Andrej Kramarić dispelled the notion it would be a meaningless contest at Khalifa International Stadium.
“I think if you ask this question to Moroccan players, I don’t think they will look that way," he said at a news conference Thursday. “They’re fighting for their lives because if you win a medal at a World Cup you become an immortal hero in your country. That’s the same thing we are going to do.”
Morocco defied the odds to become the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals. But the Atlas Lions' run came to an end with a 2-0 loss to defending champions France on Wednesday.
Croatia reached the final in Russia in 2018, but suffered a 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
“Eight of us from (the tournament in) Russia understand that feeling of winning a medal at the World Cup and we have a lot of players who haven’t experienced that and would love to do that because it’s something that will stay with you for the rest of their life,” Kramaric said.
Portugal coach quits
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal coach Fernando Santos has quit, the Portuguese soccer federation announced Thursday, after eight years in the job and five days after Portugal’s exit from the World Cup in the quarterfinals.
The 68-year-old Santos reached an amicable agreement with the federation to leave two years before his contract ends, a statement said.
The federation named no replacement for Santos and said it was starting its search.
Santos led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title — the country’s first international trophy — and the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in 2019.
Portugal left Qatar after a 1-0 loss to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Portuguese squad had an enviable depth of talent and won its opening two games in the group stage. In the round of 16, it made a splash by thrashing Switzerland 6-1.
But Portugal’s early departure from Qatar was widely regarded as an underachievement.
Whoever takes over faces a tricky question of how to manage Cristiano Ronaldo’s future role in the team.
The 37-year-old star, who has made five appearances at World Cups over 16 years and is Portugal’s record scorer and greatest ever player, was dropped from the starting lineup for the Switzerland game when a new generation of Portuguese players emphatically made their mark.
Against Morocco, he again started on the bench.
Those tactical options caused friction between Santos and his star player, who left the field in tears after the Morocco defeat.
In a later Instagram post, Ronaldo said his dream of winning the World Cup had “ended,” but he didn’t say he would retire from international duty.
Portugal’s qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, at least, appears straightforward. In Group J its opponents are Bosnia, Iceland, Slovakia, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.
Portugal's next international games are in March.
French dealing with virus
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A cold virus is running through the France squad ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, affecting at least three players in the squad.
Coach Didier Deschamps said two players with symptoms, defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot, were isolated earlier this week and didn’t play in France's 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco.
Rabiot wasn't in the lineup in Wednesday's match at Al Bayt stadium. Upamecano was in the lineup as a substitute but didn't play. Deschamps said Upamecano was recovering from “three difficult days” since playing in the quarterfinals against England on Saturday.
“However, we have four days until the next game, so he should be available for Sunday,” the coach said, adding back-up winger Kingsley Coman had also felt feverish.
He insisted he expects all his players to be healthy for the final against Argentina.
“It’s ’flu season now, and in that sense, we have to be careful," he said. "And also, the players have put in a huge shift and their immune system might be a little run down.”
France has been training outdoors in Qatar and Deschamps noted the “use of air conditioners may also affect” how the virus is circulating, echoing comments earlier in the tournament from the Brazil camp.
Seven of the eight World Cup stadiums cool the air at field level while interiors of buildings and transport in Qatar are routinely air-conditioned.
Switzerland also had an outbreak of heavy colds and had two starters missing for a decisive group-stage game against Serbia.
The daytime heat has settled at around 25-27 Celsius (77-81 Fahrenheit) for the final week of the month-long tournament which started with temperatures in the low-30s (high 80s).
The first World Cup to be played in November and December was moved from the usual scheduling in June and July when temperatures in Qatar routinely rise above 40 C (104 F)
“The temperatures have dropped in the last few days, and you always need to be careful,” Deschamps said. “Regarding the virus, we’re not worried, really.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.