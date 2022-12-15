WCup France Morocco Soccer

France's Antoine Griezmann (right) vies for the ball with Morocco's Selim Amallah during the World Cup semifinal soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday.

 Christophe Ena/AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The chances of the winning the World Cup might have gone for Croatia and Morocco, but “immortality” is at stake when the two teams meet in Saturday’s third-place playoff.

Croatia forward Andrej Kramarić dispelled the notion it would be a meaningless contest at Khalifa International Stadium.

