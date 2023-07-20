British Open Golf
England’s Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday.

 Jon Super/AP

HOYLAKE, England — The British Open showed again Thursday that even after 163 years, golf’s oldest championship can still deliver a few surprises.

It started with Christo Lamprecht, the South African amateur as tall as a flag stick and almost as thin, making three birdies over his last six holes and posting a 5-under 66 to become the first amateur in 12 years to share the 18-hole lead at the Open.

