Having not updated customer fees for many years, Hastings Utilities is looking to do that in the 2021-22 fiscal year in a way that is fair for the entire ratepayer base, while also keeping vulnerable customers in mind.
Brian Strom, HU customer account manager, provided a presentation about the proposed changes to the customer fee schedule at the Hastings Utility Board’s meeting on Thursday. Members of the Hastings City Council are scheduled to act on the utility fee resolution as part of the city’s 2021-22 budget on Sept. 13.
Strom developed a matrix to come up with the recommended fee amount based on the number of employees involved, their hourly rate, time spent and material involved.
Utility staff members plan to review the fees annually.
The intent is to assess fees properly to customers who are generating the costs as closely as possible.
“These haven’t been reviewed for many, many years,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said. “If we don’t attempt to try to cover our costs for these events that are very individual customer-specific, then the costs are still incurred and the rest of the customers pay them.”
Strom contacted six other utilities while working on the matrix. He said the proposed fees are in line with other communities’.
Board member Susan Meeske expressed concern about some of the fee changes.
“These seem like a substantial increase on some of these categories; is there any way to stairstep those in?” she said. “A lot of these fees, I think, are dinging people who can’t afford to pay.”
Most of the biggest increases are for after-hour services, such as reconnecting or service calls. For instance, the after-hour reconnect fee off at pole is proposed to be $200, up from $100 for the current amount.
An after-hour service call fee is proposed to be $100, up from the current fee of $45.
Derek Zeisler, HU director of administration, said if an employee is sent on an overtime call, it’s a minimum two-hour task.
“We’re having to pay that employee for two hours,” he said. “So, to try to incentivize customers, this covers most of our costs, but if we can do it during hours, it saves our ratepayer.”
This is a complicated issue for customers who are facing these fees, Meeske said.
“I’m just not sure that our customers who are actually in this position are in that mindset thinking that way, to be ‘I’m going to be proactive to call during business hours,’ ” she said.
She asked what proactive steps the utility department is taking to work with customers.
“We certainly have a need to communicate real thoroughly what the ramifications are, especially for delinquent customers are to pay,” Johnson said. “We could probably do more with that.”
He said staff will give an update on analytics at the next board meeting and actions that the utility department is taking to provide options for delinquent customers and ideas for better communication.
“The biggest message right now we can put out for customers is ‘contact us,’ ” Johnson said. “If you’re struggling, contact us. If they contact us we can work with most anyone and we’re willing to work with most anyone.”
He said some, if not all, fees associated with a situation could be waived as long as there is communication.
Meeske, who used to work as executive vice president of enrollment and student experience at Hastings College, said the college has experienced similar issues when it came to billing.
“Once we talked to the students about what they were really facing and being paralyzed, whether ‘I don’t have the resources’ or the shame of having to do it, it’s a very complicated emotional issue, where when we look at it it’s more transactional,” she said.
Once college staff members sat down with the students, they were able to come up with better communication and in some cases coaching.
Meeske said she’s not saying coaching is needed among utility ratepayers, but there are nonprofit organizations ready to step in and help.
“I think there’s others that could help us, potentially, in this conversation and I think it could be a win-win both for us on recovery and the customers, for them to have no interruption in their service,” she said.
