Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low -3F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low -3F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.