Davenport, Nebraska, resident Dale Eugene Ahrens, 59, died Feb. 8, 2023, in Davenport.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carleton, Nebraska.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 6:03 pm
Urbauer-Price Funeral Home of Davenport is handling arrangements.
