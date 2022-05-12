Severe thunderstorms packing strong winds and hail left damage in their wake across parts of Webster, Adams, Clay and Hamilton counties late Thursday afternoon, according to a storm log maintained by the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office.
A grain elevator in Clay Center was damaged, and a steel building on the southwest side of town was destroyed, according to a storm log notation from 4:57 p.m. Widespread power outages were reported across Clay County.
Meanwhile, a grain bin was blown onto a rural road near Nebraska Highway 14 and Road 5 northwest of Stockham in Hamilton County.
At 4:54 p.m., a semitrailer truck reportedly was blown over on U.S. Highway 6 just west of the junction with Nebraska Highway 14 North, west of Saronville. A car was blown off U.S. 6 near T Road in that same part of east central Clay County.
Multiple trucks reportedly were blown over on Interstate 80 north of the Giltner area, and center pivot irrigation systems south of I-80 were reported to have flipped in the wind.
While many of the storm reports from Clay and Hamilton counties were time stamped a little before or after 5 p.m., damage was reported in Webster County to the south a bit earlier.
At 4:17 p.m., power lines were reported down in Red Cloud. A small outbuilding reportedly was damaged in Cowles around 4:23.
Wind gusts late Thursday afternoon included 69. miles per hour northeast of Fairfield, 66 mph northeast of Davenport, 59 mph southwest of Harvard and 58 mph northwest of Geneva.
Hail diameter reports included 1.75 inches northwest of Hansen and 1 inch near Pauline.
