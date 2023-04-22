CANBERRA, Australia — Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.

His death in the Sydney hospital, where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery, was confirmed by his family.

