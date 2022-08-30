RED CLOUD — A Kansas-based troupe sharing regional dances from throughout Mexico will offer a presentation and public performance Sept. 10 at the Red Cloud Opera House here.
Ballet Folklorico de Topeka will make its first visit to Red Cloud for a celebration of Mesican culture and tradition through the art of dance.
At 3 p.m., the group will give a free public presentation at the Opera House on the origins of Mexican folkloric dance. Participants can learn the dances step by step and perform them on the stage themselves. The program will last 30-40 minutes.
Then, at 7 p.m. the ensemble will be back to present “Bailes Regionales,” featuring multiple dances from regions all across Mexico. The audience is invited to experience the twirling skirsts of the Jarabe Tapatio, the percussive footwork of El Tilingo Lingo, and the machete wielding of the Jarabe Nayarita.
According to a news release, Ballet Folklorico de Topeka works to preserve the unique identity of each of Mexico’s 31 states through dance. All 31 have various dances with distinct forms influenced by years of Spanish and French involvement.
European and African influences also can be noted in the instrumentation, musical style, dance steps and costumes. And local Indigenous people also preserved their traditions by mixing their dance styles with these various “outside” influences.
Ballet Folklorico de Topeka is a program of Justicia Inc., a nonprofit charitable organization established in 1972 to preserve Mexican and Latino culture through art and media.
For tickets to the evening performance, visit www.willacather.org or call the National Willa Cather Center, 402-746-2653.
