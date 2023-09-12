ENTER-TV-DARYL-DIXON-WALKING-DEAD-MCT
Buy Now

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."

 Emmanuel Guimier/AMC via TNS

"Walking Dead" fans hungry for more of the same from France-set spinoff "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will be served a very different dish, at least cinematically. Vive la différence!

The new show's filmmaking ambitions — its appetites — are divergent. In an Entertainment Weekly interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike, star Norman Reedus (who is also a painter, sculptor and photographer) said, "We're making art. ... It's a different animal and it's beautiful, it's touching, and it's sort of amazing to look at and listen to and watch and feel."

0
0
0
0
0