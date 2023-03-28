Severe Weather Victims
Queen’terica Jones speaks about her mother, Erica Moore, on Tuesday in Rolling Fork, Miss. Moore was killed by a tornado that struck the small town in the Mississippi Delta on March 24. Jones described her mother as a “beautiful soul” who loved to pray.

 Michael Goldberg/AP

ROLLING FORK, Miss. — With her sister behind the wheel, Queen’terica Jones rushed across the flat Mississippi Delta as a powerful tornado bore down on their mother’s home. The howling winds lifted the rear of their car off the ground and slammed them into a churchyard.

They arrived too late. The tornado had already killed their mother, ruined her home and devasted the town of Rolling Fork. With no electricity, survivors used cellphone flashlights to pick through the wreckage. Jones said she found her mother’s lifeless body face-down in the yard, bloodied by nails that struck her head.

